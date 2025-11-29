The Indianapolis Colts fell short in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in Daniel Jones' first game playing through a fractured fibula. Despite his injury, Jones looked like he could hold his own, for the most part.

The extent of Jones' injury wasn't revealed until this week, but Colts head coach Shane Steichen is adamant that Jones will be good to go against the Houston Texans this weekend.

Jones finished last weekend with a 61.3% completion rate, which was his lowest of the season. He threw for two touchdowns and zero interceptions, ending a two-game turnover streak.

Jones had a brilliant start to his day, but the Colts' offense dwindled in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs ramped up the pressure, and Jones had nowhere to go with the ball. Here's how the Colts can adjust their game plan to ensure the same doesn't happen against Houston in Week 13.

Feed Jonathan Taylor (RTDB)

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) in the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Colts have relied on Jonathan Taylor's legs to jump out to an 8-3 start, and they'll need to rely on them even more to secure a postseason spot.

Steichen dialed up only 16 carries for Taylor in their loss to Kansas City, and I expect that to change against Houston. In three of his eight career games against the Texans, Taylor has reached 30 carries.

When running under center vs the Chiefs, Jonathan Taylor had 12 carries for 63 yards (5.2 ypc). Out of shotgun, JT had 3 carries for -6 yards.



This doesn’t include the carry that was called back for holding on the opposite side of the field. — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) November 25, 2025

Taylor only has three 20-carry games on the season. In 2021, which is the last season he mirrored this sort of production, Taylor had six games with 20 or more carries.

The Colts' offensive line is one of the best run-blocking groups in the league, and they'll need to prove that against Houston. Keeping Taylor and the offense on the field is a simple path to victory, and it could keep C.J. Stroud cold on the sidelines in his first game back since November 2.

Get the Ball Out Quick

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) catches a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Last week, something the Colts struggled with in the fourth quarter was beating the blitz through the air. The Colts never allowed a sack, but the constant pressure forced some errant throws from Jones.

Indy must rely on its quickest receivers, like Josh Downs, to create early separation so that Jones can get the ball out quickly against the Texans. Houston sacked Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen eight times last week, and the Colts simply cannot allow Jones to be hit like that while injured.

If the Colts complete enough quick passes, it could open up the long ball. The Colts haven't been afraid to air it out to guys like Alec Pierce, and if they force the Texans' secondary to play tight coverage, Pierce could break free for a long one when Houston least expects it.

Use Play Action Once Taylor's Going

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) looks to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This part of the plan doesn't change. Whether Jones is injured or not, the Colts' play-action plays are the explosive bread-and-butter calls that have fueled scoring drives all year long.

With Taylor in the backfield, teams have no other choice but to respect the run. When the moment is right, Steichen can use 12 and 13 personnel to call a play-action pass that penetrates the defense.

When using play action this season, #Colts QB Daniel Jones has completed over 70% of his pass attempts, averaging the 5th-most yards per attempt (9.2), per @NextGenStats. https://t.co/ORTL09Nuca — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) November 20, 2025

Heading into last week's game, Jones was second in the league in passing yards from play-action plays, ranking behind Matthew Stafford. The Colts use play action more than almost every other team, which is exactly why they need to feed Taylor to get the offense moving before threading in some passes.

Colts vs. Texans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium.

