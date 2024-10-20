Colts Risers and Fallers in Win Over Dolphins
The Indianapolis Colts earned a hard-fought victory against the Miami Dolphins by a score of 16-10. With the Colts now 4-3 after a gritty win at Lucas Oil Stadium, here are the risers and fallers from the afternoon battle.
Riser | Grant Stuard
Typically, a special teams ace, linebacker Grant Stuard stepped up big in starter E.J. Speed's (knee) absence versus Miami. Stuard was everywhere making tackles with fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin (16 tackles) and logging a team-best of 19 for the contest.
Stuard was also active in helping Indy limit the Dolphins' ground attack, getting into the backfield for a tackle for loss and flying to the football quickly. While Indianapolis prefers the duo of Speed and Franklin, Stuard displayed good pursuit and made plays on his own (11 solo tackles). We'll see if this gets Stuard some snaps he previously wouldn't have seen.
Faller | Linebacker Pass Coverage
While the Colts' defense stopped the impact of Miami's biggest receiving threats, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, tight end Jonnu Smith put the passing game on his back. Smith caught 7 of 15 completions for 96 receiving yards (13.7 average) and a touchdown. An impressive stat is Smith secured 100% of his targets, dominating the middle of the field.
It was hard to find much fault with Indy's pass defense (149 passing yards allowed), but linebackers Franklin and Stuard had no answer for Smith's constant presence in the intermediate passing game. While it's a small thing to criticize when the opposing offense didn't get the ball to the deadlier playmakers, the linebackers need to cover better tight ends better than this, as tougher competition lies in wait.
Riser | Tyler Goodson
Colts second-year running back Tyler Goodson stepped up in big ways out of the backfield. Goodson led the way in carries with 14 and logged 51 rushing yards (3.6 average) and a long of 19. The play of the day was his first career NFL touchdown score in the third quarter to tie the game.
Fellow running back Trey Sermon had a solid stretch to help Indianapolis close the game, finishing with 8 carries and 36 rushing yards (4.5 average). Altogether, the Colts finished with 155 rushing yards and Goodson was the focal point from the running back perspective. If Goodson can keep playing this well, he might see similar usage as in this game until Jonathan Taylor can return from his ankle injury.
Faller | Interior Run Defense
Indianapolis' defense kept Miami's passing offense in a blender. However, the run defense was not good again for Gus Bradley. While the entire defense has to shoulder the blame for allowing such a hampered offense to gain 188 yards on the ground, the interior defensive trenches seem to be where most of the action happens. While Grover Stewart had a solid game (4 tackles, 1 for loss), the rushing yards still piled up.
De'Von Achane logged 77 rushing yards, Raheem Mostert 50, and Jaylen Wright 33. What's concerning is applying the average yards per carry to the yardage earned. Achane averaged 5.1, Mostert 4.5, and Wright 6.6, showcasing that Indy didn't stop the Dolphins from running the ball effectively. Adjustments started to get made later in the game, but this is a growing trend for the Colts' defense that might not change until DeForest Buckner returns.
Riser | Laiatu Latu
Colts' 2024 first-rounder Laiatu Latu had a great game against the Dolphins, grabbing a sack and 3 tackles (1 for loss). Now with 2 sacks on the young season, Latu will hope to take this type of well-rounded performance into the latter part of the Colts' schedule.
Latu's rookie campaign hasn't been fireworks, but progressive improvements in key areas. A great example is the Tennessee Titans when Latu had 2 pressures, but no sacks. This was due to a lack of defensive pressure up front, allowing the QB to step into the pocket and avoid Latu completely. Latu has also shouldered more snaps than Indy anticipated with so many injuries to notables like Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis. This is an encouraging performance from the former UCLA Bruin and is likely a sign of things to come.
Faller | Anthony Richardson
Anthony Richardson had a brutal day with accuracy against the Dolphins. The second-year field general had a moment in the contest where he was 5/15 passing, sitting at 33.3% completion. Richardson is in the developmental stages of his young NFL career, but some of Richardson's missed throws to get to that stat line are 'must fixes' for the former Florida Gator. He also had a bad fumble that was back-breaking at the time for the Colts, who were down 7-0 at the occurrence.
Richardson finished 10/24 for 129 passing yards, but that is still around 41% completion and must be cleaned up. Richardson did make a big impact in the running game, rushing 14 times for 56 yards and a long of 22, essentially helping lead Indy's fourth-quarter ground charge.
There will be moments of excitement and heartbreak with a quarterback as young and talented as Richardson. As he stays healthy and gets more acquainted with the real-time speed of NFL defenses, he'll improve and look more and more like the fourth overall pick Indianapolis invested in him. But, for now, he's inaccurate and seems like he's trying too much when throwing easier passes.
