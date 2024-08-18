3 Colts with Rising Stock After Preseason Win Against Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts have concluded their second preseason game by defeating the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday. Barely any starters outside of a couple saw the field, but there was enough from the game to provide much-needed clarity in areas of the roster. After their first win of 2024, here are the three Colts from Saturday's game who have their stock on the rise with the regular season just weeks away.
Zavier Scott | Running Back
Running back Jonathan Taylor saw no snaps against the Cardinals and backup Trey Sermon is still dealing with a hamstring injury. This situation opened up opportunities for Evan Hull, Tyler Goodson, and Zavier Scott, to dominate the backfield activity. However, Scott impressed the most out of all the running backs on Saturday evening.
The former Maine Black Bear tallied up 11 carries for 55 rushing yards and a touchdown. Scott led the way for the ground attack and showcased power running and relentless drive through any contact.
Scott might have put his name in consideration for Shane Steichen's offensive scheme. While he's likely behind all the other names, Scott is a jack-of-all-trades who poses a threat as a ball carrier, receiver, and potentially, a passer.
Isaiah Land | Defensive End
The Colts possess one of the most intriguing defensive fronts going into the 2024 regular season. Notable stars like defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart headline the rest of this potentially dominant group led by Charlie Partridge. While rookie end Laiatu Latu has played fantastic in the absence of the 2023 sack leader Samson Ebukam (Achilles tear), others have shown out in the preseason as depth pieces. One of those players is second-year defender Isaiah Land.
In 2023, Land saw seven games and collected a sack with six tackles. However, he played like a man on a mission against the Cardinals. Land was constantly disrupting plays and finished with a sack and three tackles (two for loss). With Ebukam out for the season, Indy needs another depth edge rusher for depth purposes. If Land continues this pace, he might have a shot at making the 53-man roster to see meaningful action.
Nick Cross | Safety
Safety Nick Cross has had to withstand constant criticism so far through 2024. The critiques don't come unwarranted, as training camp hasn't been a good friend to Cross, who is competing to start at one of the safety positions opposite Julian Blackmon. However, Cross played well in the preseason opener against the Denver Broncos but looked on fire against the Cardinals.
Cross played a lot of snaps so Gus Bradley and the coaching staff could properly evaluate him as a starting safety, he didn't disappoint with five tackles (one for loss) and good on-field placement in coverage. Cross is still just a 22-year-old going into his third NFL season, so the fruits of Indy's trade to get him may finally be paying off. This is still the preseason, so the real games will tell a much more vibrant story of Cross' readiness to start.
