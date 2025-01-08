Rival Team Requests Interview with Colts Assistant General Manager
The Indianapolis Colts are sticking with general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen next season despite finishing with a losing record. Indy did part ways with defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and could lose another higher-up figure this offseason.
The Tennessee Titans have requested to interview Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for the open general manager position in Nashville (per Tom Pelissero | NFL Network). Dodds has been in Indy for seven years and has spent six of those years working alongside Ballard.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer named Dodds a "hot name to watch" for open general manager positions last week. The Titans are already pouncing on the opportunity and could be followed by other teams looking to rebuild their front offices.
Dodds has over 20 years of experience working in the NFL, originally starting as an intern with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2003. Dodds was a part of the Super Bowl-winning staff in the 2013-14 season with the Seattle Seahawks.
The Titans are in desperate need of a rebuild after finishing the 2024 season with a 3-14 record. The team fired general manager Ran Carthon after only two seasons. Tennessee has the number one overall selection in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, making it an enticing landing spot for general manager candidates.
Carthon spent over $200 million last offseason and selected quarterback Will Levis in the 2023 draft. Levis didn't pan out as planned, and the team ended with a 9-25 record over Carthon's two years at the helm. The team did not fire head coach Brian Callahan.
If Dodds is hired, Ballard will be on the hunt for a new assistant. More than three months remain between now and the NFL draft, so Ballard has plenty of time to secure his front office.
