The Indianapolis Colts are once again on the losing side of things after falling in their 2025 home finale to the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars, 23-17.

This puts the Colts at 8-8 with the risk of finishing the regular season at 8-9 on a horrific seven-game losing streak if they can't get it done next Sunday at NRG Stadium against the surging Houston Texans.

With another defeat at hand, it's time to dive briefly into the Risers and Fallers from Week 17's performance at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Riser | Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jonathan Taylor's spot here isn't because he had an incredible performance on the stat sheet or wild numbers, but rather, his relentless usage and display that, once again, he's the heart and soul of this offense.

Taylor finished with 70 rushing yards on 21 attempts for an average of 3.3 yards per carry. He also ran for a touchdown. Taylor was most of Indianapolis' offense on Sunday afternoon in a game where the team only mustered 204 total yards.

JT into the end zone!



JAXvsIND on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/FWoSGzhYRW — NFL (@NFL) December 28, 2025

Taylor's 18 rushing touchdowns pace the league heading into the final week of the 2025 season, and he'll be relied upon to help the Colts traverse the brutal Texans defense to close out the year.

Faller | Alec Pierce

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

After a huge game against the San Francisco 49ers where he caught four passes for 86 receiving yards and a pair of scores, Alec Pierce fell to Earth against the Jaguars.

Quarterback Philip Rivers peppered Pierce with five targets, but to no avail, as the former second-round pass-catcher didn't haul in a single one.

This is one rough game for Pierce in an otherwise stellar season. Pierce has one more opportunity to bounce back and finish his impressive contract year strong.

Riser | Cameron Mitchell

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cameron Mitchell (43) breaks up a pass intended for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Patrick (17) during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Colts cornerback Cameron Mitchell has been signed to the practice squad, waived, and brought onto the active roster this year for Indy. While Mitchell was elevated to the 53-man roster due to so many injuries at cornerback, he made the most of his opportunity against Jacksonville.

The little-known defender played big, stacking seven tackles (four solo) and causing two key pass breakups.

Cameron Mitchell (No. 43) has not been perfect for the Colts today - or any other day - but he is putting together a GREAT effort in this game.



Playing like a guy auditioning to keep a spot in this league. Gotta respect it. — Justin Aufiero (@JustinRTBColts) December 28, 2025

Mitchell did everything he could to make plays for a Colts defense that has been absolutely wrecked by injuries. We'll see if Indy decides to retain his services when he's a free agent.

Faller | Limiting Trevor Lawrence's Rushing Ability in the Red Zone

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs in a touchdown during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

It would be easy to say that the Colts didn't effectively limit Trevor Lawrence as a passer, and that would be fair. Lawrence went 23/37 passing for 263 yards, but no touchdowns, and a red zone interception.

However, Lawrence was able to make the Colts pay with his legs near the endzone for two scores that undoubtedly helped Jacksonville secure the victory. While his 26 rushing yards aren't wild, those two scores were critical.

Lawrence was held in check from game-defining throws for the most part, but Indy's defense still couldn't keep him away from scoring in other ways, ultimately leading to another defeat.

Riser | Germaine Pratt

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Germaine Pratt (53) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since the Colts signed Germaine Pratt, he's fit into the starting linebacker role with Zaire Franklin like a glove. His excellent 2025 with the Colts continued against the Jaguars.

Pratt has been a tackling machine, and secured seven (five solo) to pair with two pass breakups. However, nothing compares to his pick of Lawrence in the endzone to close out the first half.

"i'll take that." - Germaine Pratt



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/xHOMnSZEGj — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2025

Pratt has played well enough to warrant a potential re-signing by the Colts. Given how rough the linebacker position has been and the lack of reliable depth for Indianapolis, don't be surprised if he gets a fresh deal after this year.

Faller | Allowing Parker Washington to Run Wild

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) is forced out of bounds by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars receiver Parker Washington torched Indy's defense after a phenomenal showing in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos. In that game, he secured six passes for 145 receiving yards and a TD.

Against the Colts, it was similar without the score. Washington accounted for eight catches and 115 receiving yards.

It didn't matter who was covering the former Penn State Nittany Lion; Washington made plays over and over again against the Colts' secondary.

The Colts draw Texans star pass-catcher Nico Collins next week, and if they allow him to do what Washington did, it might get very ugly on the scoreboard.

Honorable Riser | Philip Rivers

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) fires off a pass Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I've never done an honorable mention for a Riser in my 15 previous pieces, but since it's the legendary Rivers, I'll make an exception.

Rivers wasn't flashy or as good as he was against the 49ers, but he did everything he could to will the offense. He'd conclude with 17/30 passes completed for 147 yards, a TD, and a pick.

Rivers to Mo Alie-Cox for six. Colts reclaim the lead!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/mE77bMwQWf — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

Given the report from Ian Rapoport that Riley Leonard is likely to start against the Texans; there's a high probability this was the last time we'll see Rivers under center.

He didn't need to come back, but wanted to for the love of the game. Whether or not he plays next week, it's been a pleasure watching the future NFL Hall of Famer deal one last time.

Here's to you, Phil.

