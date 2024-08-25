Colts Begin Roster Cuts with 9 Players
The Indianapolis Colts made multiple roster moves before the regular season debut against the Houston Texans.
Below are the nine players that Indy has either waived or released:
Released:
-WR Tyrie Cleveland
-S Ronnie Harrison Jr.
-DE Derek Rivers
-WR Greg Ward
Waived:
-CB Clay Fields III
-K Spencer Shrader
-QB Kedon Slovis
-WR Derek Slywka
-LB Mike Smith Jr
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis had plenty of great performances from depth players during the preseason, but the roster must be trimmed, and these nine moves were essential to begin the process.
Perhaps the biggest shock was seeing Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the list of released names. After providing depth at linebacker and spot-starting at safety during the 2023 season, Harrison put together good preseason work. It looks like the ambiguous state of this position is a bit clearer for Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross and the depth players behind them.
These nine moves are the beginning of what will be many ahead. The Colts are amidst the hardest choices since the simple ones are made the earliest. We'll see if preseason darlings like quarterback Jason Bean, running back Tyler Goodson, and cornerback Micah Abraham can continue making the cuts through each phase of Indy roster transactions.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.