Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Titans Showdown

The Indianapolis Colts will be without two defensive starters on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, as head coach Frank Reich announced on Friday that linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye are out.

Special teamers JoJo Domann and Keke Coutee have also been ruled out.

Leonard (concussion/nose/back) has cleared the concussion protocol but needs a little more time to get ready for game action after suffering a huge hit in the Colts' last meeting with the Titans back in Week 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Paye (ankle) has been out since suffering an injury late in Week 5's matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Leonard has missed all but one half of football this season, so expect to continue seeing a lot of Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed lining up alongside Bobby Okereke. With Paye out, it'll likely continue to be Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo seeing the bulk of the snaps at left end opposite of Yannick Ngakoue.

Domann (abdomen) was a new addition to the injury report this week while Coutee (concussion) was forced out of last week's game early after taking a big hit on a 19-yard punt return.

Reich also sounded optimistic when discussing the status of the Colts' top two running backs, Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion). Taylor suffered his injury late in Week 4's loss to the Titans while Hines was injured just a couple of plays into Week 5.

Taylor was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday before kicking up to full on Thursday. Hines has been a full participant all week.

The remainder of the players on the Colts' injury report were all full participants in Thursday's practice but we'll have to wait and see who may remain questionable on the final report on Friday afternoon.

