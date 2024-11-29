Colts' Ryan Kelly Receives Prestigious Honor
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly was honored as the Week 13 NFLPA Community MVP for hosting a community baby shower, providing resources and support to more than 300 families and 150 expectant mothers in the Indianapolis area.
“It means the world to be nominated for this award and to win it,” Kelly said. “I know there are a lot of great people out there doing a lot of great work. This was our true passion project.”
Kelly and his wife, Emma, partnered with the Count the Kicks campaign to put on the event at the Colts facility. Count the Kicks helps to educate expectant mothers on how to track their baby's movements and recognize when something may be wrong. The Kelly's have been very vocal about their gratitude towards Count the Kicks for helping save the lives of their twin boys, Duke and Ford.
The Kelly's have been heavily involved in this cause due to the tragic miscarriage of their first daughter, Mary Kate. It is a cause that is near and dear to their heart, and they want to ensure other families do not have to go through the pain that they did.
According to a press release from the NFLPA, the event included "more than 10 local organizations providing guidance on car seat safety, insurance, WIC benefits and even details about the local hospital and children’s museum." Families also enjoyed a meal and participated in a raffle for baby items.
“As much as I’m credited for it, my wife did a lot of this and it’s a community-based charity event that we appreciate,” Kelly explained. “A lot of people came out and supported us and supported other people who are pregnant and going through this incredible time in their life.
"We’re very excited and honored to be recipients of this award. We hope to make this an annual event every year.”
