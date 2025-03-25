Colts Get Updated Salary Cap After Much-Needed Signings
The Indianapolis Colts spent ample money in free agency, but it was worth forking over the dollars for cornerback Charvarius Ward and safety Camryn Bynum, each commands big contracts for their services.
For Ward, it's three years, $54 million with $6 million in total incentives. For Bynum, it's similar at four years, $60 million. The Colts added names like running back Khalil Herbert, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, kicker Spencer Shrader, and cornerback Corey Ballentine on cheaper deals.
The salary cap has been updated for free agency, and Bleacher Report has the numbers.
Indy is 19th in the NFL with $21.8 million available. This isn't too shabby considering the hefty deals that Ward and Bynum received. But, new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo couldn't be left hanging in his first season without some effective talent.
Ward is only one year removed from a torrid 2023 campaign where he notched a Pro Bowl and Second Team All-Pro nomination while logging five picks, a return for a touchdown, and a league-leading 23 interceptions.
For Bynum, he's elevated his play every season since joining the NFL ranks. Below are, by year, his notable statistics.
-2021 | 28 tackles, three passes defended, one interception
-2022 | 81 tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions
-2023 | 137 tackles, nine passes defended, two interceptions
-2024 | 96 tackles, 10 passes defended, three interceptions
Bynum is only getting better, and it seems like the Colts landed him at the perfect juncture in his career. We'll see what Anarumo can do with a dynamic safety like Bynum, who now joins strong safety Nick Cross.
One interesting area where Indy can address a signing is at tight end. Gerald Everett can be a great candidate who can mentor rookies like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, or Mason Taylor. Everett's last contract was feasible with the Chicago Bears at two years, $12 million.
Indy can get him cheaper if he stays on the market, following the least efficient campaign in his eight years. Altogether Everett has played 124 games, caught 292 passes for 2,869 receiving yards, and 19 touchdowns.
The Colts aren't rich with cap, but have plenty to make valuable signings. Indianapolis will need more depth and talent to fill in gaps that still exist on the roster. Despite some fantastic and good signings, Indy's work is far from done.
We'll see what Chris Ballard does with more cap space, the rest of free agency, and ultimately, the first round of the NFL draft on April 24th.
