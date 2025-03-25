Charvarius Ward’s 2023 season:



🟦 @PFF Overall Grade: 86.5 (3rd among CBs)

⬜️ @PFF Press Coverage Grade: 77.6 (4th among CBs)

🟦 Passes Defended: 23 (NFL leader)

⬜️ Interceptions: 5 (T-2nd among CBs)

🟦 Second Team All-Pro



