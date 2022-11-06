Colts' Sam Ehlinger Sought Out Stephon Gilmore in Prep for Patriots

Sometimes, the difference between winning and losing in the NFL is that little extra bit of preparation executed in the week leading up to a game.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is doing his best to find that difference in one of the toughest matchups he'll face this season. It's also just the second start of his career after debuting last week, and his first on the road.

The Colts are in Foxborough, Mass. on Sunday to take on the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, a defensive mastermind who has historically made life difficult for young quarterbacks such as Ehlinger.

In the last two seasons, opposing quarterbacks in their first or second year (like Ehlinger) have thrown 12 touchdowns to 16 interceptions with an average passer rating of 77.1 against the Patriots. If you take away Davis Mills' excellent performance from Week 5 of 2021 then those numbers go to 9 touchdowns to 16 interceptions and an average rating of 69.0.

The Patriots' defense currently ranks just 19th overall (350.5 YPG) and 12th in scoring (20.4 PPG).

Ehlinger sought out a veteran teammate this week to get as much information as he could on Belichick and the Patriots defense: former Patriots All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

"First thing this morning (Wednesday), Colts QB Sam Ehlinger sat down with former Patriot Stephon Gilmore," ESPN's Stephen older tweeted. "Why? To discuss the details of the New England defense and Bill Belichick's tactics. Ehlinger is preparing for his 2nd start, but young QBs have historically struggled against the Pats.

"Ehlinger added that when preparing for most teams, you can kind of familiarize yourself with players' numbers so you know who is where," Holder continued. "But, he said, with the Pats, you can't use that approach because they so often change lineups and personnel groupings from week to week."

Per Zak Keefer of The Athletic, "He came to me," Gilmore said of Ehlinger. "Wasn't his first time doing it. He's always asking me questions."

Gilmore is a terrific player physically, no doubt, but what enabled him to ascend to the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and still be playing at an above-average level at 32 years old is his mental makeup.

The 11th-year pro is notorious to opponents for knowing not only the ins and outs of their game and playstyle but also their team's offensive schemes. After spending four years in New England under Belichick, Gilmore undoubtedly had some invaluable knowledge to impart to Ehlinger this week.

“Obviously, you want to get your first win and I’m really looking forward to playing against Coach Belichick and the Patriots," Ehlinger told reporters this week. "There’s nobody that’s done it better and they always present a challenge defensively. I know it’s going to be a challenge and it’s going to be a hostile environment. I’m looking forward to it.”

