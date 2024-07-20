4 Colts Secret Weapons for 2024 Season
With NFL training camp beginning for the Indianapolis Colts in less than a week (July 24th), second-year head coach Shane Steichen readies his squad for a 2024 season with postseason expectations. To hit the goal of making the playoffs for the first time since 2020, Indy will need the services of top talents like quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., offensive guard Quenton Nelson, and cornerback Kenny Moore II. But it's easier to win in the NFL with players who take the opposition by surprise and help their squad take over contests. Here are four potential secret weapons for the Colts heading into a pivotal 2024 year.
Dallis Flowers | Cornerback
Cornerback Dallis Flowers initially made his impact as a rookie in 2022 with Indianapolis as a kick returner, logging 23 returns for 715 yards and a league-leading 31.1 yards per return. But Flowers started seeing more cornerback snaps near the end of 2022 with a depleted Colts secondary.
Fast-forward to a shortened 2023 (four games due to an Achilles tear) and Flowers showed promise in coverage with a grade of 70.6 per Pro Football Focus. He also defended three passes and consistently stayed with receivers using top-flight speed.
While Flowers must improve tackling (21.1% missed rate in 2023), he's a potential 'scheme piece' for Gus Bradley to implement for the faster receivers. While JuJu Brents and Jaylon Jones have the outside starting corner positions locked, Flowers can complement them well as a rotational player. Perhaps he can learn more slot corner to gain a potential boost in playing time. If Flowers stays healthy, expect him to make some plays on the field and be a vital rotational cornerback in 2024.
Anthony Gould | Wide Receiver/Returner
Colts fifth-round selection (142nd overall) Anthony Gould brings great quickness, speed, and return ability to The Circle City. In college at Oregon State, Gould spent five seasons with the Beavers and compiled 84 catches for 1,360 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He also ran a score in for seven total. While Gould can bring some explosiveness to the receiving corps, he's more enticing to think about as a returner with the new NFL rules.
Gould thrived returning punts for Oregon State, getting 26 returns for 423 yards (16.3 yards per punt return) and two touchdowns. Gould's speed and elusiveness make him potentially the most electric returner the Colts have had since running back Nyheim Hines. It will be exciting to see how Indianapolis utilizes Gould's skills offensively and in special teams.
Evan Hull | Running Back
Colts second-year running back Evan Hull had his 2023 rookie year end before it began when he suffered a season-ending torn meniscus in week one against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While it was a massive blow to Hull's beginning of his career, he's primed and ready to have a significant role in Steichen's offense in 2024.
Hull possesses size (209 pounds), a downhill running style with fast feet, and fantastic receiving abilities. At Northwestern in 2022, Hull was the go-to safety blanket with 55 catches for 546 receiving yards and two pass-catching scores. While he's a great athlete and phenomenal route-runner for a back, he's also a solid pass-protector.
Hull only needs to stay healthy, and he'll have a role in this offense. While Jonathan Taylor is the undisputed leader of the Colts backfield, the door of opportunity for Hull to get the spot behind the former NFL rushing king is wide open in 2024. If Hull seizes the chance he may be a better-than-expected offensive weapon for Indianapolis.
Jaylon Carlies | Linebacker
The Colts decided to go the versatile route by taking Missouri Tigers safety Jaylon Carlies in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft (151st overall). However, Carlies wasn't drafted to play safety, but a linebacker instead.
While at Missouri, Carlies compiled impressive coverage statistics with nine passes defended and interceptions, as well as 221 tackles, and 11.5 for loss. He also put together a good showing per PFF in 2023 with 65.6 coverage (398 coverage snaps) and 64.5 run grades. Also, he displayed ridiculous position versatility, playing linebacker (167 snaps), safety (326 snaps), and slot cornerback (150 snaps).
Carlies is a smaller linebacker standing around 6'3" and weighing 205 pounds. But, Carlies looks similar to his current assistant linebacker coach and former Colts defender Cato June, who also switched from safety to linebacker to become a premier piece of Indy's defense in the mid-2000s. If Carlies can develop his coverage ability even further into the pro level, he'll be a fine complement to Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed. Carlies could have some turnovers on his rookie resume when 2024 is all said and done.
