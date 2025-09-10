Colts' Shane Steichen Considered a Winner Already
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a massive Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos following a 33-8 dominance of the Miami Dolphins to start the 2025 campaign.
While quarterback Daniel Jones will take over most headlines; it's the play caller, Shane Steichen, who orchestrated a beautiful scheme that allowed the Colts to operate so efficiently.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano lists Steichen as a 'winner' after Week 1, and with good reason.
Here's Manzano's reasoning.
"It appears that Steichen’s bold decision to bench Anthony Richardson in favor of Daniel Jones was the right one."
"Let’s not forget the last time Steichen received competent quarterback play, he nearly took the Colts to the playoffs with Gardner Minshew II as the starter."
"If Jones continues protecting the football and leaning on his playmakers like running back Jonathan Taylor and rookie tight end Tyler Warren, perhaps that’s enough for Indianapolis to again contend for a playoff spot."
Jones looked fantastic in his Colts debut and may have put on the best single-game performance of his NFL career. Jones completed 22/29 passes for 272 passing yards and a perfect 27-yard TD throw to Michael Pittman Jr.
Jones also accounted for two more scores on the ground, tallying a total of 26 rushing yards and a long scamper of 11.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts dominated the time of possession factor, having the football for 38:43, while the Dolphins only saw 21:17. This kept everything in the hands of Steichen's offense, while Lou Anarumo's defense took the ball away from Tua Tagovailoa three times.
Steichen's offense also stacked 418 total yards (262 passing and 156 rushing) while continuously moving the football at a consistent pace with 27 first downs.
While Steichen has 35 total games as the Colts' head coach and offensive mind, this is likely his best performance to date. If this is the type of offense that the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator will command, it will give the Colts a good chance to make the playoffs.
Indy already dispelled an over-decade-long curse of losing in Week 1, so the next steps are winning the AFC South and attaining a playoff spot for the first time since 2020.
Miami's defense isn't good, and the Broncos will be a far tougher test for the Indianapolis offense, but it's an incredibly encouraging start to the 2025 campaign for this squad and the new quarterback Jones.
Indianapolis defends home turf for a second-straight week when the 1-0 Sean Payton-led Broncos come to the Circle City for gridiron battle.