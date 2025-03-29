Colts Show Interest in Great Fit for Lou Anarumo's Defense
The Indianapolis Colts defense is undergoing a transformation this offseason after moving on from Gus Bradley as coordinator and transitioning to Lou Anarumo. The group is expected to be more aggressive and diverse.
General manager Chris Ballard has already made some significant moves on the defensive side of the ball to give Anarumo some help, but don't expect the Colts to be finished giving their new DC as many resources as possible.
With the draft coming up in less than a month, more reports are coming in about who the Colts are showing interest in, and an intetesting one came in this week.
The Colts recently met with Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black, who put on a show at the Big 12 pro day.
"Oklahoma State corner Korie Black, rising (2025 NFL Draft) prospect, worked out privately today for Saints," KPRC2's Aaron Wilson posted on X. "Ran 4.35 handtime for NFL scouts Big 12 Pro Day, 39 vertical, 15 bench reps. Met with Colts Cowboys Patriots Jaguars Vikings Ravens."
At 6'0", 190 pounds, Black has the type of size that Anarumo and the Colts look for in a corner, but his speed and explosiveness hammer the point home even further, as Black ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash, and had a 39" vertical and 10.7" broad jump (unofficial).
Black has seen action for five straight years for the Cowboys and appears to have gotten better each year. He's played in a whopping 61 games, and his 2024 season culminated in 36 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 9 pass breakups.
The Colts don't have many needs at cornerback after adding starter Charvarius Ward and depth piece Corey Ballentine this offseason, but they've struck out on a few Day 3 corner draft picks in recent years. Perhaps they hope they could select Black as one to stick around.
