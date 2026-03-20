Colts Snag Lightning-Fast Pass Rusher in Latest Mock

Even after signing two new defensive ends, the Indianapolis Colts ' need for a true impact pass rusher hasn’t gone away.

During the entire tenure of Colts general manager Chris Ballard, they've had only one pass rusher reach double-digit sacks: Justin Houston in 2019. Indy has relied on a pass-rush-by-committee approach, but clearly, that hasn't translated to playoff wins.

The Colts broke their Indy-era record for most sacks in a season in 2023, but even then, their leading edge rusher had just 9.5 sacks. Indy has been missing a true impact player, but they could address one of their largest needs in this year's NFL draft.

NFL Draft On SI writer Justin Melo released his post-free agency mock draft, and he has the Colts using their 47th overall pick on UCF standout Malachi Lawrence.

"Arden Key and Micheal Clemons are short-term depth solutions at EDGE," Melo wrote. "UCF's Malachi Lawrence was an athletic standout at the NFL Combine, something Chris Ballard pays attention to. Lawrence posted 97th-percentile results through a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot-10 broad jump. His 4.52 40 was also second-best at EDGE."

UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence Last Season:



⚔️ 7.0 Sacks

⚔️ 40 QB Pressures

⚔️ 89.5 Pass Rush Grade

⚔️ 19% Win Rate@UCF_Football pic.twitter.com/Hu6AbJb4Ad — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 27, 2026

Colts Take Lightning-Fast Lawrence

Lawrence has quickly become one of the biggest risers in the 2026 draft cycle, and his performance at the NFL combine only solidified that status. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound edge rusher turned heads with a blazing 4.52-second 40-yard dash, along with a 1.59-second 10-yard split, which were both among the best at his position.

Production-wise, Lawrence checks plenty of boxes. Over his college career, he totaled 20 sacks and 28 tackles for loss, steadily improving each season and earning first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025.

According to Pro Football Focus, Lawrence earned an 89.5 pass-rush grade and a 19% pass-rush win rate. His pass-rush grade ranked 33rd among all defensive ends in college football.

In the right role, Lawrence can immediately contribute as a situational pass rusher while developing the rest of his game. Lawrence has questions about his play strength and ability to hold up against the run, but at 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, he should be able to translate to the NFL level of physicality.

Oct 5, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) runs from UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As of now, the two starting edge rushers for the Colts will likely be Arden Key and Laiatu Latu. Neither of the two has had a season with nine or more sacks.

Latu could take a massive leap in year three, but even then, the Colts need someone to rush alongside him so that opposing offensive lines can't just double team Latu.

Ballard has struggled with drafting pass rushers, but that doesn't mean Lawrence can't change that. He brings incredible physical traits, earning an RAS score of 9.94. Ballard values those traits in every player he signs or drafts, so Lawrence is a logical fit in Indy.

Realistically, the Colts have a bigger need at linebacker. They signed Akeem Davis-Gaither, but Ballard has stressed how important it is to get younger and faster. There are plenty of linebacker options expected to be available when the Colts are on the clock in round two.

We'll see how the Colts choose to use their pick, but Lawrence would be an electric selection.