Colts Sign Former Dallas Cowboys 2nd Round Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts have lost second-year cornerback JuJu Brents to the 2024 season due to a knee injury. NFL insider Ian Rapoport broke the update.
The Colts have since then elevated Chris Lammons from the practice squad to the active roster since Brents' injury warrants the Injured Reserve tag, opening a spot on the 53 overall. Lammons will bring a veteran stride to the thin Indianapolis cornerback room alongside notables like Kenny Moore II and Jaylon Jones. With the elevation of Lammons, it opened a practice squad spot where Indianapolis immediately went the route of former 2021 second-round selection Kelvin Joseph. IndyStar's Joel A. Erickson released the news.
Joseph has played for the Dallas Cowboys (2021-2022), Miami Dolphins (2023), and Seattle Seahawks (2023). Throughout his short career in the NFL, he's compiled 31 games (three starts), 39 tackles, and 4 passes defended. The 24-year-old will look to make a potential impact on the Colts' practice squad alongside fellow cornerback and rookie Jaylin Simpson.
It's not the most exciting news, but practice squad signings are crucial for an NFL roster, especially when injuries begin to mount at key positions like cornerback. However, Colts general manager Chris Ballard should expect upset fans and plenty of questions at his next press conference involving the secondary. We'll see how the new talent will fill the void on defense with the Green Bay Packers next on Indy's schedule.
