Colts Sign Another CFL Alum, Work Out Veteran Cornerback

The Colts signed former CFL tight end Nikola Kalinic to a reserve/future contract and also tried out NFL veteran cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

The Indianapolis Colts are going back to the well and signing another former Canadian Football Leaguer. This week, they announced the signing of tight end Nikola Kalinic to a reserve/future contract.

This comes a week after Kalinic's former teammate with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Jordan Murray, also signed a future deal with the Colts.

Kalinic (6'4", 245, 25 years old) also played collegiately in Canada, seeing action in 31 games from 2015-18 at York University where he was twice named an OUA All-Star on offense and once on special teams.

He was selected with the 10th-overall pick in the first round by the Tiger-Cats in the 2019 CFL Draft. Kalinic would go on to play in 30 regular-season games, totaling 23 receptions (30 targets) for 192 yards (8.3 avg.) and 2 touchdowns. Following the 2021 season, he was granted his release from the CFL so that he could pursue a shot at the NFL.

Per Justin Dunk of 3 Down Nation, Kalinic appeared to have high interest from the NFL as he had also worked out for the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and New York Giants following the 2021 CFL season.

Dunk also notes Kalinic's athletic abilities at the 2019 CFL Combine, running a 4.79-second 40-yard dash, a 7.44-second three-cone drill, jumping a 30.5-inch vertical, a 9'4-3/8" broad jump while also benching 225 pounds 10 times.

Kalinic now joins a Colts tight end group featuring Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, and Michael Jacobson. Doyle is contemplating retirement and Alie-Cox is a pending free agent, which puts the Colts' two starting tight end positions in question.

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK

Veteran Insurance at Cornerback?

In other potential roster moves, the Colts reportedly worked out veteran NFL cornerback Isaac Yiadom this week, per PFN365's Aaron Wilson.

Yiadom (6'1", 190, 25) was drafted in the third round with the 99th-overall pick by the Denver Broncos during the 2018 NFL Draft.

He's since played for the New York Giants (2020) and Green Bay Packers (2021), starting 20-of-61 career games and totaling 119 tackles (1 for loss), 0.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 12 pass breakups, and 1 quarterback hit.

Most recently in 2021, he started 1-of-16 games and accumulated 10 tackles.

The Colts saw terrific growth from young cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers in 2021 but still need depth outside as Kenny Moore II mans the slot and Xavier Rhodes is set to hit free agency.

What do you think the Colts need to do this offseason? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.