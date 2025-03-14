Colts Lose Speedy Tight End to Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts lost tight end Kylen Granson to the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-year deal. NFL insider Adam Schefter had the details.
Granson was a role-playing tight end, serving Indy as more of a 'move' weapon. Granson was smaller for a tight end, so was utilized more as a pure pass-catcher. Granson had two solid years (2022-2023) where he secured 61 catches for 670 yards and a score.
2024 was a down season for the entire tight end room in Indianapolis, but Granson had a massive decline from his previous campaigns. The former fourth-rounder fell to 14 catches for 182 yards.
This was the best stat line for all Colts tight ends, which tells a story of the lack of receiving production from the group. Granson gets a chance to play for the Super Bowl champion Eagles and Nick Sirianni.
After the Eagles made it known they're open to shopping safety blanket tight end Dallas Goedert, a quick signing like this makes sense. However, don't expect Granson to erupt despite having Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.
Granson was never supposed to be a superstar but overall underwhelmed in his days with the Colts. The 26-year-old will look to build off a rough season. For his tenure in the Circle City, he secured 86 catches for 958 receiving yards (11.1 average) and one score.
The Colts are taking things seriously with signings like Charvarius Ward and Camryn Bynum. However, while cornerback and safety were massive needs, tight end is the zenith. The Colts currently possess Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory as non-free agents.
This isn't close to enough firepower, so expect the Colts to draft a tight end in the first two rounds. It wouldn't be the worst game plan to sign a veteran as well, depending on what Indy does with Mo Alie-Cox.
The Colts have plenty of time before the NFL draft to address tight end depth, it will be interesting to see if that's an area Chris Ballard explores with a signing.
