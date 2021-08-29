August 29, 2021
Colts' Star WR T.Y. Hilton To Miss Multiple Weeks Due to 'Unspecified' Injury

The injury bug keeps biting the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the 2021 regular season as new lands that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss multiple weeks due to an unspecified injury suffered on the final day of training camp. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Author:
Publish date:

The hits just keep coming to the Indianapolis Colts' roster.

After dealing with injuries to quarterback Carson Wentz and star left guard Quenton Nelson this summer, the Colts find themselves preparing to be without star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for some time after he was injured in practice on the final day of training camp in Westfield. 

Jason Spears of the #ForTheCOLTure Podcast had the news first regarding Hilton and his injury development. 

On Sunday, The Athletic's Stephen Holder followed up with a report of his own regarding Hilton's injury, stating that the timeline of games missed for Hilton is unknown at this time as more information is being gathered. 

Hilton was injured on a throw into the end zone from quarterback Jacob Eason on Wednesday in which Hilton adjusted in the air to come down with the football on the deep shot. After being checked out, he left the field on his own, according to our own Jake Arthur and his final training camp report. 

With the news that Hilton will miss a good chunk of time this season, the Colts now turn to Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell to truly carry the load at receiver in the veteran's absence.

This is a developing story. More information regarding Hilton's expected time missed will be updated as it becomes available. 

Have thoughts on the latest injury news to T.Y. Hilton and the Indianapolis Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) looks on during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
