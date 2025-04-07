Colts Long-Time Starter a Top Available Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts have been more active in free agency in 2025 than recent memory. After securing the elite services of cornerback Charvarius Ward and bright talent, safety Camryn Bynum, it's clear that the philosophy is different for the squad and general manager Chris Ballard.
However, there are still in-house free agents that need deciding on, and long-time safety Julian Blackmon is no different. After watching names like linebacker E.J. Speed (Houston Texans), guard Will Fries (Minnesota Vikings), center Ryan Kelly (Minnesota Vikings), and Dayo Odeyingbo (Chicago Bears) depart in free agency to new suitors, it's interesting that a player like Blackmon is still available.
NFL.com has Blackmon as one of the best available remaining free agents on the market, sitting originally at the 87th spot out of 101. Here's what Gregg Rosenthal had to say about the former Utah Utes defender.
"Blackmon started 16 games for the Colts last season despite tearing his rotator cuff in Week 1. He’s settled into a strong career as a starting safety."
Yes, Blackmon showed immense toughness in 2024 by playing through a brutal shoulder injury that hampered his efficiency, but his 86 tackles, four pass deflections, and three interceptions don't tell the entire story. Blackmon was simply awful at whiffing tackles, likely due to his injury, but nonetheless detrimental to then-coordinator Gus Bradley's scheme.
Blackmon missed a whopping 15 tackles per Pro Football Focus, bad enough for 161st among 171 eligible players at his position. Yes, he was hurt, but that's a ridiculous number of missed tackles, resulting in massive plays since he's typically the last line of defense.
Blackmon's career in the Circle City has been solid since he was drafted in 2020. He's played 66 games (62 starts), racked up 300 tackles (225 solo), 10 picks, and 21 passes defended. Blackmon was allowed to test free agency last year and found nothing, ultimately resulting in a one-year, $3.7 million re-sign.
The reality is that Blackmon might not find a suitor yet again, and if this happens, the Colts would be wise to keep him another season. There's a great shot that he'll be even cheaper to add depth at safety for Lou Anarumo's new approach.
Currently, strong safety Nick Cross and free safety Camryn Bynum are the starters, followed by a lackluster group of backups that instill nearly no confidence in on-field potential. Indy would be wise to retain Blackmon's services if he can't get signed elsewhere.
Blackmon has played with the Colts for five years and is a mere 26 years old, meaning there's possibly still prime left to find. However, his mounting injuries and shoulder issues are a concern. This is why there's a real chance he doesn't get a new contract with a fresh squad.
Be on the lookout for one of the best remaining free agents to stay with the team he's spent his career with.
