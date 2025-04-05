Suitors Named in Trade for Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into a huge season where a lot rides on the team succeeding and ultimately, making the playoffs and winning the AFC south title for the first time since 2014.
However, none of this can become a reality without better quarterback play, mainly from former fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson. While the young field general hasn't played the best football, or many games, he's still the investment that Indianapolis wants to see work out over newly acquired quarterback Daniel Jones.
But given his struggles with bad accuracy, decision-making, and injury history, is there a chance the Colts will trade Richardson to a suitor and give the reins to Jones? Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport thinks five teams make sense for a deal: The Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and New York Giants.
It's no secret that Richardson's second year was a difficult one, playing only 11 games, and it looked like regression took over. Previously, he saw only four games and completed 50/84 passes (59.5 percent) for 577 yards through the air, three passing touchdowns, and one interception. He also ran 25 times for 136 rushing yards and four scores.
Fast-forward to 2024, and it was far worse with his passing metrics. Richardson completed only 126/264 throws (47.7 percent) for 1,814 yards, eight touchdowns, and a brutal 12 interceptions in 11 contests. He did look great running the football, tallying 499 rushing yards on 86 attempts and six touchdowns.
It's no secret that Richardson is a far more impressive runner than passer, but for him to dip underneath 50 percent is inexcusable. While he looked awful at times trying to be a pure quarterback, the Colts aren't trading their franchise investment.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Yes, he's only played 15 out of a possible 34 games. Sure, his accuracy needs immense work, as well as his decision-making, but those are issues that Indianapolis knew might arise when they drafted him in 2023. While they might not have foreseen such a drastic step back like last year, they need to see this out.
Jones is likely not good enough to beat out Richardson for the starting position. If somehow the former sixth overall selection from the 2019 draft does beat out Richardson, then it's meant to be, and that's how the cards fall. The Colts would be foolish to give up on Richardson after he's doing his best to iron out fundamental issues with a quarterback guru like Chris Hess.
It also goes directly against the philosophy of bringing in Jones from free agency to compete with Richardson, as this was done to possibly bring out the best in the Florida alum. The issue that is most difficult for Shane Steichen and the coaching staff to control is his issues with injuries; Richardson can do nothing with his improvements without seeing the field more.
It's simple: a trade of Richardson isn't happening. The Colts put too much into Richardson and have too much riding on his shoulders to do that. It's all or nothing for Indianapolis and Richardson in 2025. If he takes that year three leap, everything was worth it.
However, if Richardson can't get it done and looks the same (or worse) than 2024, it's the Jones show in the Circle City. Regardless, Chris Ballard isn't trading away a player with the potential that Richardson still possesses under center.
Recommended Articles