Colts Target Jim Harbaugh back to Michigan?

Indianapolis Colts head coach target Jim Harbaugh may already know his destination for 2023.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh is one of the hottest names on the NFL coaching carousel this year. Prying him away from his alma mater might be the biggest hurdle the Indianapolis Colts face in trying to hire him.

A recent report out of Charlotte, N.C., home of the Carolina Panthers, indicates Harbaugh already has an idea of his home next year.

Although no one knows the future I think I will be coaching Michigan next year," Harbaugh reportedly told the Queen City News.

According to the report, Harbaugh said this after meeting with Panthers owner David Tepper about a possible opening with the Panthers.

The Panthers are one of several possibilities for Harbaugh on an NFL list that also includes the Denver Broncos among others.

That the Colts have competition for their former quarterback is an understatement. According to recent betting odds from Sportsline, Michigan is the favorite to retain Harbaugh's services with the Colts coming in fourth behind the Broncos and Panthers.

According to a report from NBC earlier this year, Harbaugh's base salary of $7.05 million with the Wolverines puts him 12th among college football coaches, with four making at least $10 million.

From a financial perspective, there aren't 11 teams in the NCAA that can compete with the financial might of Michigan.

Harbaugh's agent will find offers in the eight-figures annually from several NFL teams should Harbaugh decide to make the jump.

Will Michigan decide to match, or at least come close to matching an offer that would place Harbaugh among the highest paid coaches at any level?

If we're to believe the report out of Carolina, the Wolverines will dig deep and keep Harbaugh.