Colts, Texans Injury Report: Pair of Starters Absent to Start Week
The Indianapolis Colts kick off the 2024 regular season this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the AFC South divisional-rival Houston Texans, but they may have to do it without two important players.
On Wednesday, the Colts' initial practice injury report came out, and on it were the names of slot receiver Josh Downs and kicker Matt Gay. Downs suffered a high ankle sprain during a training camp practice in early August and has been out ever since. Gay's ailment cropped up two weeks ago according to head coach Shane Steichen.
Here is the initial injury report for both team's leading into their regular-season kickoff.
COLTS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR Josh Downs (ankle), K Matt Gay (hernia)
“Yeah, we'll see. He's progressing really well though, I'll say that,” Steichen told reporters when asked if Downs' status for Sunday was up in the air. Given that he's been injured for a month without practicing yet, it seems like a long shot that Downs would be ready to play by this weekend.
In Downs' absence, rookie AD Mitchell has taken the lion's share of the snaps in the spot, although we've also seen the Colts move Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce from the outside into the slot. Fellow rookie Anthony Gould has also received reps in the slot.
“He won't practice today, but we'll see how the week progresses,” Steichen said about Gay, also declining to comment whether or not Gay had a procedure to correct the hernia. Steichen later acknowledged that today would've been a kicking day in practice for Gay.
If Gay is unable to play, it'll be undrafted rookie Spencer Shrader who gets the nod against Houston.
TEXANS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — S M.J. Stewart (knee)
The injury report is pretty forgiving for the visiting Texans, who didn't list star edge defender Will Anderson Jr. after he dealt with an ankle injury throughout most of the preseason.
Stewart, a backup safety, is the only name to miss practice time on Wednesday.
A new, prominent Texans player who will be out for this matchup is former Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry, who is on the Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner list after a failed Performance-Enhancing Drug screen. Autry came to Houston this offseason from the Tennessee Titans, whom he signed with after leaving the Colts as a free agent in 2021.
