Skip to main content

Colts vs. Texans Snap Counts | Week 1

What stood out about players' playing time in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Texans?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts came out of NRG Stadium with a tie on Sunday, leveling things with the Houston Texans with a score of 20-20.

It should be noted that the contest went to overtime, which inflated everyone's playing time a bit. Although technically neither a win nor a loss, it feels much more like a loss than it does a victory.

We've gone over what happened both in written and podcast form, but something we've yet to look at is the playing time for each player. Today, we take a look at how many snaps players got on offense, defense, and special teams.

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

OFFENSE

  • 92 (100%) — QB Matt Ryan, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Danny Pinter, RT Braden Smith
  • 90 (98%) — WR Michael Pittman Jr.
  • 80 (87%) — LT Matt Pryor
  • 71 (77%) — WR Parris Campbell
  • 70 (76%) — RB Jonathan Taylor
  • 51 (55%) — TE Kylen Granson
  • 50 (54%) — TE Mo Alie-Cox
  • 47 (51%) — WR Alec Pierce
  • 32 (35%) — WR Ashton Dulin
  • 26 (28%) — RB Nyheim Hines
  • 16 (17%) — OL Bernhard Raimann
  • 11 (12%) — WR Mike Strachan
  • 8 (9%) — TE Jelani Woods
  • DNP/Inactive — QB Nick Foles, QB Sam Ehlinger, WR Dezmon Patmon, OT Luke Tenuta, IOL Wesley French

The first thing that jumps out is the Colts giving some of starting left tackle Matt Pryor's snaps to rookie Bernhard Raimann. The latter was an extra blocker occasionally in heavy formations but Pryor missed 12 snaps with the rest of the starting offensive line. The line is a unit heavily reliant on chemistry and cohesion, so although they'd like to get Raimann some live work, taking out one of your new starters in a group dependent on everyone being present may not always go smoothly.

Nyheim Hines was also effective as a pass-catcher in the work that he saw. Seeing only a quarter of the snaps is an area the Colts could probably improve on, as he represents a unique threat to defenses that they must account for. It doesn't have to mean taking Jonathan Taylor off the field either, as there are opportunities for them to be on the field together.

Kylen Granson out-snapping and seeing more pass targets (7 to 2) than Mo Alie-Cox also feels important.

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium.

DEFENSE

  • 70 (100%) — LB Zaire Franklin, LB Bobby Okereke, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Kenny Moore II, S Julian Blackmon, S Nick Cross
  • 60 (86%) — DT DeForest Buckner
  • 57 (81%) — DE Yannick Ngakoue
  • 55 (79%) — DE Kwity Paye
  • 39 (56%) — DT Grover Stewart
  • 38 (54%) — LB E.J. Speed
  • 32 (46%) — DL Tyquan Lewis, CB Brandon Facyson
  • 14 (20%) — DT Byron Cowart
  • 11 (16%) — DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • 4 (6%) — DL Dayo Odeyingbo, DT Eric Johnson
  • 2 (3%) — DE Ben Banogu, S Rodney McLeod
  • DNP/Inactive — LB Shaquille Leonard, CB Dallis Flowers

It's common for safeties to play every snap, but although rookie Nick Cross was listed as a starter, a general assumption was that the Colts could give some three-safety looks more often, which would put Rodney McLeod on the field more often. Instead, Cross played every snap and McLeod was primarily a special teams player. That may change throughout the season as the Colts operated out of their base defense quite a bit, which is why E.J. Speed saw as much action as he did as the SAM linebacker. Cornerbacks Brandon Facyson and Isaiah Rodgers also saw less action as a result.

Coming into the season, defensive tackle depth was a concern but it appears that there may be a lack of depth across the line. Starters Yannick Ngakoue, Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, and Grover Stewart played an average of 53 snaps (76%) while Tyquan Lewis was the only rotational player to see much work.

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (3) misses a field goal during overtime against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • 24 (75%) — E.J. Speed
  • 23 (72%) — Grant Stuard, Tony Brown
  • 20 (62%) — Ashton Dulin, JoJo Domann
  • 18 (56%) — Rodney McLeod
  • 17 (53%) — Zaire Franklin, Isaiah Rodgers
  • 15 (47%) — Deon Jackson, Ben Banogu
  • 13 (41%) — Julian Blackmon
  • 12 (38%) — DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart
  • 11 (34%) — Rodrigo Blankenship, Ifeadi Odenigbo
  • 9 (28%) — Matt Haack, Luke Rhodes, Kylen Granson, Kenny Moore II
  • 8 (25%) — Nyheim Hines, Bobby Okereke
  • 7 (22%) — Byron Cowart
  • 5 (16%) — Dennis Kelly, Will Fries, Mo Alie-Cox, Matt Pryor, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Rodney Thomas II
  • 4 (12%) — Nick Cross
  • 3 (9%) — Kwity Paye

What do you think of this week's playing time? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich talks with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during overtime against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Colts Frank Reich Says Mistakes vs. Texans ‘A Reflection on Me’

By Andrew Moore
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Colts vs. Texans | Crunching Numbers

By Jake Arthur
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) walks to the sidelines against the Houston Texans at the end of the first quarter at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Season Opens with Dud vs. Texans

By Jake Arthur
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) reacts and Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard (83) celebrates after scoring on a touchdown reception during the second quarter at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts' Roller Coaster Leads to Tie vs. Texans

By Jake Arthur
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) warms up on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

BREAKING: Colts Sign All-Pro G Quenton Nelson to Record-Breaking Extension

By Andrew Moore
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Tony Brown (38) intercepts the ball in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Elevate Veteran Cornerback for Week 1

By Jake Arthur
Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) rushes against Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Indianapolis Colts won 31 to 0.
News

Colts vs. Texans Week 1 Preview: Matt Ryan Era Begins

By Jake Arthur