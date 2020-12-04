Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, Week 13: Division Clash is Key for Playoff Push

The defending AFC South champion Houston Texans have surged lately under interim coach Romeo Crennel with three wins in four games. The Colts are coming off a disastrous 19-point home loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts’ path to the playoffs could rely on three remaining AFC South Division games, starting with Sunday’s visit to NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans.

The rivals will meet twice in the next three weeks — the Texans visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 20 — and the Colts conclude the regular season against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars.

While the Colts (7-4) are coming off a humbling 45-26 home loss to the Tennessee Titans, who took a one-game division lead, the Texans (4-7) have had extra rest after winning their third game in the last four, 41-25 at Detroit on Thanksgiving Day.

The Colts will be bolstered by the return of defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, defensive end/tackle Denico Autry, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Buckner, who has a team-high 16 quarterback hits, returned on Friday. Autry, who leads the team with six sacks, was back on Thursday. And Taylor, the Colts’ leading rusher with 518 yards, was activated on Wednesday after being placed on the list as a “close contact” the previous Saturday. He didn’t test positive.

The Colts offense will be without 10th-year offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who suffered an MCL knee sprain and exited Sunday’s game in the second quarter. After his departure, the offense struggled. Not having A.C. when going up against Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt isn’t ideal.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been exceptional in the last six games with 15 touchdown passes and no interceptions. But the plan for who catches Watson’s passes changed dramatically when leading wide receiver Will Fuller V was suspended six games on Monday for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Texans’ best cover guy, cornerback Bradley Roby, was suspended for six games on the same day for the same violation.

So both teams must adjust for key player absences. Which one handles that challenge more efficiently could determine the outcome.

The Colts tackle Deshaun Watson (4) in 2019 at Houston. Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Sports

Here’s all you need to know about Colts-Texans.

Broadcast Information

— Sunday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. (EDT).

— NRG Stadium, Houston.

— TV: CBS-4, Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (color), Sherree Burruss (sideline).

— Radio: WFNI 1070-AM ESPN “The Fan,” WLHK 97.1 HANK-FM, Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline), Bill Brooks (pregame/postgame analyst).

All-Time Series

— Colts lead, 28-9 (1-0 in playoffs). Colts have won three of four.

— Last meeting, Week 12, 2019. Texans won, 20-17.

Coaches

Colts: head coach Frank Reich; offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni; defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, special teams Bubba Ventrone.

Texans: interim head coach Romeo Crennel; offensive coordinator/quarterbacks Tim Kelly; defensive coordinator/defensive line Anthony Weaver; special teams Tracy Smith.

Last Week

Colts lost vs. Tennessee Titans, 45-26.

Texans won at Detroit Lions, 41-25.

Injury Reports

Colts

— OUT: OT Anthony Castonzo (knee); LB Bobby Okereke (ankle); P Rigoberto Sanchez (illness); S Khari Willis (back/quad).

— QUESTIONABLE: OT Chaz Green (back); TE Noah Togiai (knee).

Texans

— OUT: FB Cullen Gillaspia (back); RB C.J. Prosise (illness).

— QUESTIONABLE: DT Ross Blacklock (illness).

Storylines/Things to Watch

— Keep Watson in Box: The problem with Watson is the Texans quarterback is one of the best at scrambling and extending plays. He’s third on the team in rushing with 293 yards on 62 carries (4.7 ypc) with two TDs. The Colts, and particularly All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, know him well. It’s imperative to prevent the quarterback from getting outside, where he’s dangerous. Expect Leonard to shadow Watson as much as possible.

— Block J.J. Watt: The challenge of stopping a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year is easier said than done, especially without Castonzo at offensive left tackle. The Colts turned to Le’Raven Clark in the last game, and the fifth-year reserve struggled. As a result, quarterback Philip Rivers rushed some throws and lacked accuracy, an obvious indication that his internal body clock sped up amid constant pressure. If the Colts count on Clark again, Watt will surely line up on that side to take advantage. Watt has beaten right tackle Braden Smith, too, so the defender will move around from time to time. Watt has just four sacks, but the task is to prevent him from getting constant pressure.

— Exploit Texans Secondary: No Roby means the Colts must take advantage of matchups in the passing game, presuming Rivers has enough time to throw. Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton has had some monster games in Houston in his nine-year career, but the Colts have also been targeting rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. with frequency in recent weeks. Pittman had just two catches for 28 yards despite being targeted nine times. He had a couple of drops, but Rivers was off-target on three throws and the ball arrived late twice. Running back Nyheim Hines is actually the Colts’ best receiver, which suggests a lot of quick-hit passes to get him out in space.

Intriguing Matchups

— Colts LT Le’Raven Clark vs. Texans DE J.J. Watt: There doesn’t seem to be any better options for Castonzo’s spot, which means Clark needs help on passing downs because Watt will be testing that side. Tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are effective blockers, so it would be wise to have either of them lining up next to Clark, or at least on that side. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins can also assist, but it’s better to have bigger bodies like Doyle and Alie-Cox. Watt returned an interception for a TD in the last game. Make no mistake, even at 31, he can still wreck a game.

— Colts WR T.Y. Hilton vs. Texans CB Phillip Gaines: No Roby means either Gaines or Vernon Hargreaves III drawing Hilton, who has made NRG Stadium his second home with an average of 115.1 receiving yards and 21.1 yards per catch with seven TDs in nine career games in Houston. It shouldn’t matter which cover guy is on Hilton, who can be expected to move around in the offensive alignment. While Hilton is having a down year, he had his first TD last week and a 50-yard reception was his longest since 2018. The Colts will want to get Hilton going early, which could draw extra attention. That should open the field for others, most notably rookie wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. as well as tight end Trey Burton.

— Colts RB Nyheim Hines vs. Texans LB Zach Cunningham: Hines is the Colts’ leading receiver as a third-down specialist who catches passes out of the backfield and gets into open space. He has three multi-score games this season. While the onus of shadowing Hines won’t always be on Cunningham, the Texans linebacker is in the middle of the 3-4 scheme and will be entrusted to making sure his teammates are mindful of who is responsible for coverage on those check-down throws. Cunningham is having a career year with 101 total tackles and three sacks.

Projected Weather

— No factor, NRG Stadium is a dome.

Referee Assignment

— Head referee: Scott Novak (second year as referee, started as field judge in 2014). Click here to see all referee assignments for Week 13.

Betting Lines

— Favorite: Colts (-3.5).

— Over/Under: 50.5.

2020 Season Leaders

Colts

— Passing: QB Philip Rivers (2,978 yards).

— Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor (518 yards).

— Receiving: WR T.Y. Hilton (408 yards).

— Touchdowns: RB Nyheim Hines, (6).

— Tackles: LB Darius Leonard (74).

— Sacks: DE Denico Autry (6).

— Interceptions: S Julian Blackmon, CB T.J. Carrie, CB Kenny Moore II, CB Xavier Rhodes (2).

Texans

— Passing: QB Deshaun Watson (3,201 yards).

— Rushing: RB David Johnson (408 yards).

— Receiving: WR Will Fuller V (879 yards).

— Touchdowns: Fuller (8).

— Tackles: LB Zach Cunningham (101).

— Sacks: LB Whitney Mercilus, DE J.J. Watt (4).

— Interceptions: Three players with one.

Comparing 2020 Stats

Colts

— Total offense: 12th (370 YPG).

— Scoring: 9th (27.5 PPG).

— Passing offense: 10th (265.6 YPG).

— Sacks allowed: 2nd (12).

— Rushing offense: T21st (104.4 YPG).

— Third-down offense: 28th (37.59%).

— Red-zone offense: 18th (59.52%).

— Total defense: 5th (311.8 YPG).

— Scoring defense: T9th (23 PPG).

— Passing defense: 6th (209.9 YPG).

— Sacks: 17th (23).

— Rushing defense: 7th (101.9 YPG).

— Third-down defense: 17th (40.88%).

— Red-zone defense: 26th (67.65%).

— Time of possession: 12th (30:48).

— Turnover differential: T6th (+5).

Texans

— Total offense: 16th (361.2 YPG).

— Scoring: 17th (24.4 PPG).

— Passing offense: 3rd (277.3 YPG).

— Sacks allowed: T21st (28).

— Rushing offense: 31st (83.9 YPG).

— Third-down offense: 16th (41.54%).

— Red-zone offense: 19th (59.38%).

— Total defense: 30th (409.5 YPG).

— Scoring defense: 23rd (27 PPG).

— Passing defense: 23rd (254.8 YPG).

— Sacks: T15th (25).

— Rushing defense: 31st (154.7 YPG).

— Third-down defense: 28th (48.3%).

— Red-zone defense: T14th (61.36%).

— Time of possession: 31st (26:48).

— Turnover differential: T21st (-2).

Colts Notes

— When quarterback Philip Rivers starts Sunday, he will surpass Charles Woodson (235) for the ninth-most games started in NFL history. Rivers needs one game with three-or-more TD passes to tie Dan Marino (62) for the sixth-most such games in NFL history. With 22 passing yards, he will reach 3,000 this season and become the fifth player in league history to reach 3,000 passing yards in 15 seasons.

— Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship needs four points to become just the fourth rookie to eclipse 100 points in a season in franchise history. With seven points, he will surpass Edgerrin James (102) for the third-most points by a rookie in franchise history. With nine points, he will surpass Mike Vanderjagt (104) for the second-most points by a rookie in franchise history.

— Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton needs one TD reception to pass Dallas Clark (46) for sixth-most receiving TDs in franchise history.

— Linebacker Darius Leonard needs three tackles to surpass Jerrell Freeman (366) for the second-most tackles in a player’s first three seasons in franchise history.

— CB Xavier Rhodes needs five tackles to reach 400 in his career.

