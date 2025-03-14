Colts Have Three of NFL's Top Free Agents Available
The Indianapolis Colts have been a busy football team in free agency. They've signed outside talents like Charvarius Ward (cornerback), Camryn Bynum (safety), Khalil Herbert (running back), and Daniel Jones (quarterback).
However, there are still names in-house due for new deals and who can potentially be picked away from Indianapolis.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox ranked the 50 best free agents still available, and three Colts players make the ranks.
Starting off is a safety who was once a staple of Indy's defense but lost some luster when playing through another injury in 2024.
Julian Blackmon | Safety (#48)
Julian Blackmon has been with the Colts since 2020, giving him five years with the franchise. In that time he's compiled 300 tackles, 21 passes defended, and 10 interceptions (seven in the last two years).
However, he regressed last year and missed 15 tackles (Pro Football Focus). This ranked 160th out of 170 eligible safeties. Unless Blackmon signs a cheap one-year deal to be a depth safety, expect him to suit up with another team in 2025.
Joe Flacco | Quarterback (#41)
Quarterback Joe Flacco started six games for the Colts due to Anthony Richardson's injuries, but he wasn't the Comeback Player of the Year from 2023. Instead, Flacco looked stiff and confused at times under center.
His stats are enticing, as he put up 162/248 completions (65.3 percent) for 1,761 passing yards, 12 touchdowns to seven picks. But his 2-4 record is a microcosm of his time with the Colts. The Jones signing signals Flacco's time is over in the Circle City.
E.J. Speed | Linebacker (#15)
E.J. Speed had a career season as far as statistics are concerned, as his tackles (142), interceptions (one), and passes defended (five) were all bests for the former fifth-rounder. However, context is needed to describe Speed's 2024 campaign.
Per Pro Football Focus he missed a ridiculous 26 tackles (worst out of 189 eligible linebackers). He also was abysmal in coverage with a 46.3 grade. He might have snagged a pick, but it doesn't tell the whole story. Speed is a fantastic run defender who will likely take his talents elsewhere in 2025.
