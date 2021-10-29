Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Titans Showdown

In a must-win situation, the Colts will have to be on their toes as they attempt to contain King Henry, Ryan Tannehill, and the rest of the Titans’ offense. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

As we approach the halfway point of the 2021 NFL season, we’re already upon the most important game in the fight for the AFC South.



The Indianapolis Colts (3-4), winners of three of their last four games, host the division-leading Tennessee Titans (5-2) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Titans come into this matchup red-hot, winning their last two matchups against the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

After losing the first battle between these two teams in Week 3, the Colts desperately need a win if they want to stay in contention for the division crown.

“I normally don’t say any game is a must-win game. But this is a must-win game,” linebacker Darius Leonard said on Thursday.

The Colts know the magnitude this game holds, as a loss would drastically hurt their playoff chances. As Indy faces their biggest game of the season to date, let’s take a look at the key areas to this weekend’s showdown.

Defending the Bootleg

The Colts have struggled for quite a while now defending the play-action bootleg plays by opposing offenses. The Titans and quarterback Ryan Tannehill had quite a bit of success with this in the Week 3 matchup.

One of the main reasons for this is because of the style of defense the Colts play. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus wants all 11 guys flying around and converging on the football. When everyone is focused on their pursuit, misdirection by the offense can be difficult to defend.

In their meeting earlier this season, Tannehill had five rushes for 56 yards, an 11.2-yard average. This included a 28-yard run on a bootleg, where there was no defender in sight for the first 10-15 yards. Tannehill’s ability to be effective with bootlegs and pick up first downs allowed the Titans to continually extend drives even when the Colts had forced them into third-and-long situations.

It’s safe to say the Titans will continue to test the Colts’ defense and see if they can stop these bootlegs. Until they do, it will be a rough day for Leonard and company.

Contain Derrick Henry

Anytime a team is going up against the Titans, the main focus for the defense is trying to slow down running back Derrick Henry. Henry had 28 carries for 113 yards (4.0 avg) against the Colts in Week 3, and while he didn’t take over the game, he was certainly a handful.

“I don’t see him tired,” Leonard marveled. “That commends him in the offseason. I mean you see what he does in the offseason. He’s a hard worker. You respect guys like that. You respect guys who put in the work so then when the game comes, you’re prepared for these tough battles, and that’s what he’s done. That’s why in the fourth quarter sometimes, you see when they are in the four-minute mode or something, he’s banging his head on the goalpost because he’s still going. They do a good job of making sure he’s staying fresh and then when the fourth quarter comes he’s ready to rock and roll.”

The Colts know that Henry can take over the game at any time. Making sure the Colts are sound in their technique and going for hamstring tackles will be crucial.

“I think it’s 11 guys on the field have to do a great job of playing team defense,” Eberflus mentioned this week. “You don’t reinvent the wheel. It’s about playing fundamentally sound, it’s about angles, it’s about tackling and it’s about playing to your responsibility given each defensive call. We have that mindset, the guys have that mindset and we’re excited to get to work this week.”

It’s almost certain that Henry will have a decent game, as he does against almost every team in the league. The key for the Colts will be making sure he doesn’t completely take over the game.

A Healthy Carson Wentz

When these teams played earlier in the season, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was a shell of himself. After spraining both of his ankles the week prior against the Los Angeles Rams, it was a longshot that Wentz would even play. Credit the quarterback for going out there and gutting out a performance when he was obviously not at full strength.

“I mean there were still some plays we made in that game (Week 3) from the pocket and plays that I definitely want back,” Wentz admitted. “A handful of times that I was like, yeah, I’m stuck in mud out there. Definitely in a much better place (now).”

The offense as a whole is in a much better place health-wise. Both wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and right tackle Braden Smith, who missed the first matchup against the Titans, have a good chance of playing on Sunday. Left guard Quenton Nelson and defensive end Kwity Paye both the game last time with injuries, but are fully healthy and ready to go as well.

But the x-factor in this matchup will be Wentz, who is looking to redeem himself from the last go-around. Since the game against the Titans, Wentz has played fantastic football, averaging 250 yards and two touchdowns a game along with a 119.4 quarterback rating. Not only throwing the ball, but the mobility has come back into his game as the ankles have healed. The Titans’ defense will have a much tougher time stopping #2 this week.

