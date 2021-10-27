Colts, Titans Announce Initial Week 8 Injuries

    • October 27, 2021
    Colts vs. Titans: Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 8 matchup.
    The Indianapolis Colts face a pivotal matchup this Sunday at home as they welcome the AFC South division-rival Tennessee Titans to Lucas Oil Stadium.

    The Titans were victorious in the two teams' previous matchup back in Week 3, but the Colts have turned things around since then during their slow start.

    One of the first things you have to look at when examining a matchup is the availability of the personnel involved. With that in mind, both teams announced their initial injury report on Wednesday.

    Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 8 matchup.

    The Colts played on Sunday night on the west coast in Week 7, pushing their weekly schedule back slightly. Per the Colts: "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Wednesday. Wednesday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
    • Limited Participant — RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Full Participant — RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)

    There's still no Hilton but Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier this week that he is confident in Hilton's availability this Sunday. Smith logged another limited participation as he continues recovering from a foot injury that has kept him out since Week 2. Taylor and Hines being limited with rib injuries is not much of note yet but bears monitoring throughout the week. Wilkins has finally returned to practice after missing the last three weeks with an undisclosed illness.

    The Colts are still a bit banged up at cornerback with Rhodes and Keyes not practicing, but Ya-Sin logging a limited practice on Wednesday is good news for his availability. Rhodes was able to play most of the game Sunday after aggravating his injury in pregame warmups. Turay practicing will also help the pass rush as Kwity Paye continues to get healthier as well.

    TITANS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LB Monty Rice (illness), WR Chester Rogers (groin), G Rodger Saffold III (rest), DL Teair Tart (groin)
    • Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (rest), OT Bobby Hart (chest)
    • Full Participant — OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), OT Taylor Lewan (concussion)

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Braden Smith (72) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium.
