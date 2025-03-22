Colts Linked to Travis Hunter as 'Perfect Fit'
The Indianapolis Colts roster already looks largely different after Chris Ballard fired away on signing names like cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Camryn Bynum, quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Khalil Herbert, and defensive interior tackle Neville Gallimore.
However, the NFL draft is approaching in a hair over a month, which is where Indianapolis will continue to put more talent on the roster to help solidify the future. Names like Tyler Warren, Jihaad Campbell, and Armand Membou have been mocked to the Colts.
One name that hasn't due to the potential 'first overall pick' tag is Colorado's wide receiver/cornerback hybrid playmaker Travis Hunter. But Pro Football Focus slots him as a 'perfect fit' for the Colts in Nic Bodiford's breakdown.
Hunter is simply a marvel of versatility, below are his offensive and defense marks from his two seasons at Colorado in 22 total games:
Offense: 153 receptions, 1,979 receiving yards, 12.9 average, 20 touchdowns
Defense: 47 tackles, 16 passes deflected, seven interceptions
As the numbers show, there's a reason why Hunter is a two-time All-American, Bednarik Award winner, and 2024 Heisman trophy recipient.
But the Colts only have seven total picks in the 2024 NFL draft and are 14th to select, meaning they'd need a massive haul to draft into the top three picks. However, it's been noted that Hunter is a massive candidate for a first-overall selection.
It might not also be a fit for Indianapolis given what they have at receiver and corner, despite what Pro Football Focus says about each position group.
For the receivers, Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce lead a pass-catching room that is one of the more complete in the league. Also, the Colts picked up AD Mitchell in round two of the 2024 draft. The former Texas Longhorns playmaker struggled in his rookie year with only 23 catches for 312 yards and no scores. He also had a bad 41.8 percent catch efficiency.
Quarterback Anthony Richardson and backup Joe Flacco weren't exactly stellar either. While these two aren't entirely to blame, if anyone believed the Colts' receivers underwhelmed in 2024, the quarterback play can be attributed in part to this opinion.
Hunter also plays cornerback, which the Colts might be even more secure in after acquiring former San Francisco 49ers lockdown defender Ward. Hunter is an exceptional cornerback but seems more dynamic as a receiver.
Whichever position Hunter decides to play more of in the NFL doesn't matter, Indy seems set at cornerback and may draft a player like Shavon Revel Jr., Darien Porter, or Maxwell Hairston instead. The Colts can probably get one more defensive back to shore up Lou Anarumo's secondary, but Hunter will cost too much, and Indy can get that for cheaper.
Plus, to discount the Ward signing is curious. While he can't cover every receiver, he immediately is better than every Colts cornerback, even former Pro Bowler standout slot defender Kenny Moore II.
This simply isn't happening folks. Pro Football Focus is taking a huge swing with this fit. Yes, Hunter fits the Colts, but also the other 31 teams. No player since Deion Sanders has had the prowess this young man possesses at two separate position on both sides of the football.
A fit is one thing, mortgaging the NFL draft to move up 13 spots is another. The Colts don't need much more at wideout and only another draft pick or two (maybe even days two and three) to smooth any remaining rough edges for their cornerbacks.
The Colts are still in the middle of free agency, but the draft starts on April 24th. We'll wait and see what Ballard decides to do with the 14th overall selection in round one.
