Two Top Colts Defenders Show Continuity on NFL Program
The Indianapolis Colts embarked on a serious spending spree in free agency, and while cornerback Charvarius Ward dominated the list of names signed, safety Camryn Bynum was also a massive addition to the defensive secondary.
In an episode of Good Morning Football, Colts defensive edge Laiatu Latu and Bynum played Teammate Telepathy and were fantastic despite meeting each other for the first time before the event went down.
Latu's rookie season was solid given he took on more than expected after Samson Ebukam went down before the campaign with an Achilles injury. The former UCLA Bruin put up 32 tackles (five for loss), 4.0 sacks, and three fumbles forced. He also finished with 38 quarterback pressures, which ranked second on the team.
As for Bynum, his 2024 with the Minnesota Vikings was arguably his best season. In his fourth year, Bynum logged 96 tackles (54 solo), 10 passes defended, and three interceptions. He also grabbed himself a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 63.0.
Latu and Bynum will be huge assets for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to utilize on the field in 2025. Latu is poised for a big year two if he can hit the ground running after showing glimpses of why Indianapolis chose him as the top defensive player a year ago, while Bynum will look to continue off a great 2024 where he set career highs in picks and pass deflections.
This is a critical season for the offense, but more for the defense. While Anthony Richardson has to step forward and take charge of Shane Steichen's attack, the defense wasn't good in 2024 and more often than not showed inconsistencies in coverage, communication, and tackling.
Latu and Bynum will likely continue to build rapport so they can solidify their roles in the locker room as leaders, as well as put the best possible product on the field.
