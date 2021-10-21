Report: Colts, T.Y. Hilton Restructure Contract to Create Cap Space

The Colts and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton have reportedly agreed to a restructured contract that creates $2.3 million in cap space.

The Indianapolis Colts and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton have reportedly agreed on a restructure to his contract that will create $2.3 million in salary-cap space for the team, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $8M deal this offseason with the Colts to potentially end his career where it started.

According to Over the Cap, the Colts had just over $1 million in cap space before this move, which is rare for them because they usually have among the most cap space in the league. However, 2021 contracts are weighing heavily on the books currently.

A neck injury that required surgery put Hilton on the shelf for the first five games of the season, but he was explosive in his season debut last Sunday against none other than the Houston Texans, catching all four targets for 80 yards.

The Colts may now need all the cap space they can create if they want to trade for a safety to replace Julian Blackmon, who they just lost for the remainder of the season.

