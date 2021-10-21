    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Colts, T.Y. Hilton Restructure Contract to Create Cap Space

    The Colts and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton have reportedly agreed to a restructured contract that creates $2.3 million in cap space.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton have reportedly agreed on a restructure to his contract that will create $2.3 million in salary-cap space for the team, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    The 31-year-old signed a one-year, $8M deal this offseason with the Colts to potentially end his career where it started.

    According to Over the Cap, the Colts had just over $1 million in cap space before this move, which is rare for them because they usually have among the most cap space in the league. However, 2021 contracts are weighing heavily on the books currently.

    A neck injury that required surgery put Hilton on the shelf for the first five games of the season, but he was explosive in his season debut last Sunday against none other than the Houston Texans, catching all four targets for 80 yards.

    The Colts may now need all the cap space they can create if they want to trade for a safety to replace Julian Blackmon, who they just lost for the remainder of the season.

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after making a catch Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Report: Colts, T.Y. Hilton Restructure Contract to Create Cap Space

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_15192621
    News

    8 Potential Options for the Colts at Safety with Julian Blackmon out for the Year

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16788447
    News

    Colts’ LT Eric Fisher the X-Factor in Matchup vs. 49ers

    2 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) kneels in the end zone after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
    News

    Colts Lose Star Defender to Torn Achilles

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16975563
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. 49ers Matchup

    4 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) is checked on by the team trainer after an injury during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Colts vs. 49ers: Week 7 Wednesday Injury Report

    19 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts win 31-3.
    News

    Jonathan Taylor Wins Week 6 FedEx Ground Player of the Week

    20 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Darqueze Dennard (21) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tevin Jones (14) (not pictured) in the end zone in the second quarter of an NFL Week 12 game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 24
    News

    Colts Add Veteran Defensive Backs to Practice Squad

    21 hours ago