Colts Veteran Designated to Return Ahead of Lions Tilt
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that veteran defensive end Tyquan Lewis has been designated to return to practice.
After leaving the week four win against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an elbow injury, Lewis missed the next seven games but will finally return to practice. So far this year Lewis has 1.5 sacks,17 tackles (2 for loss), and 12 quarterback pressures (per Pro Football Focus).
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In Lewis' absence, Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, and Dayo Odeyingbo have filled in well. However, while Lewis isn't a big-time starter, he's averaging 3 pressures on quarterbacks per game and logged 3 QB hits. Along with DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and a recently resurgent Colts' defense, Lewis' return will be welcomed by Gus Bradley with open arms.
The Colts need all they can get defensively when facing the 9-1 Detroit Lions. Quarterback Jared Goff is playing his best football in recent memory and possesses deadly weapons in receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, and running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, so Bradley will have his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon. We'll see how Lewis and Indy's week of practice progresses ahead of a huge home matchup against the Super Bowl-contending Lions.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.