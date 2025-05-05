Colts Urged to Brace for Major Changes in 2026
There's one question looming over the 2025 season for the Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones?
Both quarterbacks have had their fair share of struggles, something general manager Chris Ballard sees as competitive fuel for this upcoming season, but they've also produced moments of brilliance.
"They've got to work through their struggles, and they have to fail, and they have to get up, and have to get better from it," Ballard said on The Rich Eisen Show last week. "I think we have two guys that are an example of that had moments of success but also had struggles. To watch both Anthony and Daniel compete against each other is going to be good for both of them. There's nothing wrong with competition."
Though one of the two could see success as the starter in an upgraded offensive unit, some critics think the Colts need to prepare for the worst-case scenario. Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski feels Indianapolis should already look ahead at the 2026 NFL draft class in preparation for a new starting quarterback.
"The entire Indianapolis Colts organization is built around a suspect quarterback competition this fall, with the result carrying significant ramifications," Sobleski wrote. "Indianapolis signed Daniel Jones to push Richardson and possibly even start if the latter doesn't show marked improvement over last season."
"Richardson's upside remains sky high. But he has to become far more efficient in the passing game to move the chains. If not, Jones will enter the lineup after flaming out as the New York Giants' starting quarterback for six seasons... Both could realistically fail, leading to significant organizational turnover in Indianapolis and the franchise taking another stab at addressing the game's most important position."
In 2024, Richardson failed to complete 50% of his passes as he finished the year with a 47.7% completion rate, eight touchdowns, and 12 interceptions through the air. On the ground, Richardson dialed in six more scores and lost a fumble three times.
In comparison, Jones completed 63.3% of his passes and threw for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He tacked on two more touchdowns and two lost fumbles in the run game.
For Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen, there will probably be a bit of bias toward Richardson since they were in the same front office that scouted him. However, it's impossible to overlook his poor passing numbers.
Richardson finished with the worst single-season completion percentage since Tim Tebow (46.5%) in 2011. While it's obviously a bad look on paper, there's been factors that have contributed to this number that are out of Richardson's control.
Injuries, drops, and a temporary benching have held Richardson back in his first two seasons. If he can stay on the field, there's a chance he could find his rhythm and become the passer that Ballard and Steichen thought he could be before entering the league.
Regardless, it's probably best to deep dive into the 2026 quarterback class anyways. As Ballard said earlier this year, you never know when knowing a quarterback will be useful in the future.