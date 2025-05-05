Colts Face One Massive Question Ahead of Next Season
Entering this NFL offseason, the Indianapolis Colts had a collection of concerns tasked to be addressed ahead of next season to give this team the tools to make necessary strides forward following an 8-9 campaign.
And for the most part, the Colts did address most of those looming questions in some way, shape, or form. Indianapolis shook up its defense, not only by hiring new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, but also by prioritizing the secondary heavily in free agency. The biggest roster hole at tight end was helped by drafting Tyler Warren in round one, and the front office's efforts to add competition to the quarterback room were done by signing Daniel Jones to his one-year contract.
Overall, the Colts haven't remained totally complacent, and might have done enough throughout recent months to make that aspired stride to a division win for the first time since 2014.
However, even with the adjustments in place, some have still pointed out a few big remaining questions that could hinder the Colts' chances entering 2025.
Following the Colts' offseason, CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin still sees one major question for this Colts roster heading into next season: What exactly is the ceiling for their quarterback duo?
"Daniel Jones was added to challenge Anthony Richardson, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren was drafted to infuse rugged playmaking for whichever of the signal-callers actually earns the starting job," Benjamin wrote. "But even the Colts' spruced-up defense and middling division probably won't save them if one passer doesn't enjoy a surprise breakout."
While the Colts have done decent work on both sides of the ball, how high Indianapolis goes may inevitably depend on what's to come at the quarterback position.
For Richardson, the pieces are there in the offense to have a bounce-back campaign, but for that jump to happen, it starts with strong improvements in his accuracy, turnover issues, and overall availability on the field–– three critical factors that could make or break his third year in the league.
If Richardson can iron those aspects out, then the ceiling of this Colts offense can be notably high. Indianapolis has a formidable core of weapons in the backfield, at receiver, and now tight end to support a developing, rookie quarterback. But that also comes with immense pressure to perform in a career-defining season for his NFL future.
Jones also does have a potential place in Indianapolis' quarterback mix, but for the highest ceiling to come to form in this offense, that likely resides with Richardson handling the reins, as long as it comes with a productive training camp and pre-season effort to truly reinforce that confidence from the Colts brass.
It remains to be seen how exactly the Colts' quarterback room could eventually develop for Week One of the 2025 campaign. Nonetheless, it makes for a compelling few months set to unfold.