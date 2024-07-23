Colts Zaire Franklin Shown NFL-Wide Respect Ahead of 2024 Season
The Indianapolis Colts possess one of the most overlooked defenders in the NFL with linebacker Zaire Franklin. After not getting a Pro Bowl nod in 2023, Franklin's recent achievements started to appear as if they'd warrant no league accolades. After starting his career as primarily a special teams ace, Franklin sky-rocketed to prominence in 2022 when he broke the Colts single-season tackle record (167). But, nothing was coming to Franklin following a brutal four-win campaign.
To follow, Franklin outdid himself by breaking his mark again in 2023 with 179 tackles while missing a game. Franklin concluded as the number two tackler in the NFL for 2023, yet still had no Pro Bowl nomination. As 2024 approaches, Franklin has already had a moment of pure respect given from his NFL peers by appearing as the debut entry for the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2024. While it's not a Pro Bowl nomination yet, it's a massive accomplishment to receive this type of recognition from fellow pros.
Franklin's leadership abilities on and off the field are second to none and invaluable for a young defense like Indy. As arguably the heartbeat for Gus Bradley's stop troops, Franklin joins capable run-defense specialist E.J. Speed to form a formidable duo at linebacker that can give opposing offenses issues.
Franklin still has tendencies to fall off in coverage, but showcased improvements and continues to do so as his NFL career unfolds. If Franklin can continue his ascension as a linebacker who deserves respect, he could see a third straight campaign breaking the Indianapolis franchise single-season tackle record.
Thinking about Franklin in the rest of the Indianapolis defensive situation could make this upcoming season the best for the former Syracuse Orange. Combining a tackling machine like Franklin with a surging Colts defensive front is a recipe for great run defense. Not to mention, adding Jaylon Carlies as a coverage linebacker helps Franklin focus more on taking care of ball carriers in front of him.
Don't be surprised if Franklin is a Pro Bowl linebacker by the conclusion of the 2024 regular season. While he needs to be more well-rounded and force more turnovers, Franklin is on his way to achieving this and shows no signs of slowing down. Look for Franklin and the rest of an otherwise overlooked Colts defense to do their best to prove doubters wrong in 2024 while competing with an overloaded AFC conference.
