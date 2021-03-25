Marlon Mack Reveals What Drew Him Back to Colts

Marlon Mack spoke to the media for the first time since re-signing with the Colts and revealed what brought him back.

The Indianapolis Colts recently re-signed free-agent running back Marlon Mack to a reported one-year deal.

Coming off of an Achilles tear in Week 1 last year that ended his season, Mack has been rehabbing in Indianapolis. Being around the Colts' facility, the team was obviously comfortable enough with the progress that he's made in his recovery.

Mack spoke with the media this week for the first time since signing his new contract.

Here are the quick hits:

Indianapolis was the best situation for Mack even after entering free agency for the first time: Although Mack drew interest from some other teams, the Colts offered the best situation for him to return to the field.

There was a few interest from other teams. Indy was always a place that I would like to come back to. It was just being patient out there and listening to what teams had for me. Indy was the best for me. I feel like they were the best for me. Me and my agent sat down, I feel like it was the best decision for us to come back – that’s what we did.

On what drew him back to the Colts: His comfort level in the locker room and familiarity with the organization were big factors in what drew Mack back to Indianapolis.

It’s a family – guys in the locker room, training room, and knowing I’m going to get taken care of here. (There’s) a big 'what if' not knowing what’s out there on other teams. I know the football field, I know the scheme well and know I am going to do my thing once I get on the field and come back.

Mack is progressing nicely in his rehab: Now more than six months removed from his injury, Mack has made good progress in his recovery and is ready to return to the Colts' facility for further work soon.

I’m in a good spot. I just have to get back in the training room and they will let me know. I’ve been killing it man these past few months. I actually just left Indy kind of – the beginning of March. So I just have to head back now and I should be good to go pretty soon.

Mack was not offered the chance to be the definite starting running back anywhere in free agency: Obviously, teams need to see a running back move comfortably following the kind of injury that Mack suffered before ensuring him that he'll be their no-doubt starter.

Including the Colts, who now appear to have one of the NFL's best running backs in Taylor, Mack will be a cog in the machine that is the Colts' backfield.

I don’t think so. Guys were saying getting a chance to work in the starting position, but none of them was a definite starter.

It was bittersweet for Mack to watch the Colts' backfield perform at such a high level without him in 2020: Coming off of his first 1,000-yard season in 2019, Mack's season ended almost immediately in 2020. Although he wished he could be out there, it was nice for him to see fellow running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines perform at a high level.

Mack was also able to give his teammates advice from what he was seeing on the side.

It was kind of bittersweet, but I always knew it was going to take off. I’ve said it – it was just patience man, and once it blossomed, it blossomed. It took off. I just wish I could’ve contributed a little bit more, but on the sidelines I was watching from home doing the best I can. I just knew it was going to take off like it did. You just had to be patient for it and let it come... Yeah man, it was just a good experience just letting guys know what I would’ve saw and did. It’s always good to hear someone else’s opinion on things, especially you don’t always want to hear from a coach. You just want to hear from guys watching on the sidelines or just watching film on their own. It’s always good to have someone in your ear. It was just a good thing I guess you could say. I just can’t wait to get back and actually help on the field this time.

On supporting Taylor and watching him develop as a rookie: Taylor was one of the most accomplished running backs in major college football history but struggled early in his time with the Colts. Mack stayed alongside him and helped him any way he could.

It was great man, especially my rookie year I had Frank (Gore) in my ear. So it was great to see. I had to keep telling him, ‘Be patient, man.’ Guys were chewing him out, but he kept his head down and kept working. He blossomed into a great back and was patient like everybody was telling him, so it was good to see.

Mack isn't worried about being the former starter and sharing carries with a budding superstar in Jonathan Taylor: The Colts know what Mack is capable of after seeing him on the field from 2017-19, and they expect contributions from him in 2021.

Being the former starter and now likely to take a back seat to Taylor, Mack isn't concerned with the number of touches he gets.

I don’t know, man. I know Coach Frank (Reich) – those guys are going to cook something good for us. I know it is only one ball but those guys are going to take care of each one of us. We know we are going to make it work. As long as we get to that one thing, that one main goal – that Super Bowl – I think we are going to all be good and happy with it.

