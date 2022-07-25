Five Players Who Must Take Advantage of Colts’ Early Injuries

Injuries are a part of life in the NFL. The phrase “next man up” is echoed by every team around the league and signifies the need for players to step up when teammates are down.

The Indianapolis Colts will begin training camp this week at Grand Park Sports Complex for the fourth consecutive season. Every player is required to undergo a physical before being cleared for practice. Unfortunately, some will have to wait before they can take the field.

The Colts announced several injury designations on Sunday before the start of camp. Linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive end Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod, and wide receiver Mike Strachan have all been placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Defensive tackle Eric Johnson II has been placed on the active/non-football injury (NFI) list.

With these players set to miss the beginning of camp, the door is wide open for other players at these positions to show what they’re made of. Here are the Colts players who must take advantage of the opportunities ahead.

E.J. Speed

Leonard had back surgery in June to fix a lingering issue that had caused problems throughout the offseason. The surgery should also help fix a functioning issue with his ankle that plagued the All-Pro linebacker throughout the 2021 season. Leonard is expected back before the regular season starts but will miss time to begin training camp.

With Leonard out, Speed will slide into the starting WILL linebacker spot. Speed has filled in for Leonard previously, most notably against the Arizona Cardinals last December. Speed led the team that day with nine tackles in the win.

While Leonard’s job is not in jeopardy, Speed still has an opportunity to impress coaches. He can solidify himself as the fourth linebacker on the team and could earn a look at some snaps at SAM. Speed is also in a contract year and will be looking to prove to the Colts that he deserves a second contract.

Ben Banogu

Lewis suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. Lewis injured the knee on the same play he recorded his first career interception. He missed the rest of the season as a result.

Lewis is still working to get back to 100% from the injury, which leaves the door open for Banogu to make an impact. A former second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Banogu’s career has been a massive disappointment up to this point. The defensive end has only recorded 2.5 sacks in three seasons, all during his rookie season, and has only been active for 18 games the past two seasons.

This preseason may be the last opportunity for Banogu to make an impression on this team. He enters a contract year as a prime trade candidate for the Colts if he cannot prove he is deserving of a role on this team. Banogu will need to have the camp of his life to save his career.

Nick Cross

McLeod comes to the Colts after spending the past six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. McLeod was placed on the PUP list, but his injury has not been officially announced by the Colts. The timing of the injury is not ideal for McLeod, as he was to compete for the starting strong safety spot following the retirement of Khari Willis this spring.

The door is now wide open for Cross to take hold of the strong safety competition. Cross was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft after the Colts traded up for the rookie. General manager Chris Ballard and the Colts front office were enamored by the young safety’s ability to take the ball away and make plays all over the field.

Cross was thought to be the favorite for the strong safety position entering camp due to his skill set and style of play. With McLeod set to miss time to begin camp, Cross can lock up the starting spot with an impressive early performance.

Dezmon Patmon

Strachan was one of the stars of training camp in 2021. The rookie wide receiver made plays each day in practice and stood out in the preseason. However, Strachan did not have much of an impact once the regular season rolled around and now enters camp with an undisclosed injury that dates back to OTAs this spring.

The wide receiver most closely competing with Strachan for a bigger role in the Colts’ offense is Patmon. Patmon is entering his third year in the NFL and has little production to show for it thus far. He recorded two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown in eight games last season.

While Patmon has not had much production, he has continually worked on his craft to earn a larger role. In spring practices, Patmon received some snaps with the first-team offense and has been training with Colts’ wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. all offseason. If Patmon can have an impressive start to camp, he could solidify his spot ahead of Strachan and as a key backup in the wide receiver room.

Curtis Brooks

Johnson II was taken in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft to provide depth to the interior of the defensive line. The rookie defensive tackle will compete to backup Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner. Johnson’s injury has not been announced yet, so there is no information on how much time he will miss.

The injury to Johnson II now presents a big opportunity to another rookie in Brooks. Brooks was taken just one round after Johnson II this past spring out of Cincinnati. The defensive tackle had 7.5 sacks last season as he helped lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.

Brooks is a fiery defensive tackle prospect who will be one to watch throughout training camp and the preseason. His motor and pass rushing ability jump off the film, and he will be looking to impress coaches in a crowded defensive line group. With Johnson II out, it may be all Brooks needs to gain the advantage and establish a role on defense.

