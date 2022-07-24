Five Colts Given Injury Designations Prior to Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Sunday that they have placed linebacker Darius Leonard, defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod, and wide receiver Mike Strachan on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

They also placed rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson II on the Active/Non-Football Injury list, meaning he suffered an injury either prior to joining the Colts or outside of team activities.

These moves were all somewhat expected.

Leonard had a procedure this summer to help fix issues related to his back and lower leg, and it was announced at the time that he'd likely miss some time in camp. He gutted through an ankle issue all throughout the 2021 season.

Lewis tore a patellar tendon in his knee midway through last season and had yet to physically participate with the team in offseason workouts. The injury is typically a significant one to return from, but the team brought him back on a one-year deal this offseason.

McLeod missed some time during minicamp, although it's unclear whether it's the same issue now as it was then. The Colts signed him as a free agent this offseason.

Strachan also had an injury that kept him out of minicamp. He was a star of last year's training camp as a rookie, so he'll be someone to watch once he returns.

Any of these players can be activated at any time and begin practicing with the team. The Colts have their first practice of camp this Wednesday.

