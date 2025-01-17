Former NFL All-Pro Stacks Up Colts' Jonathan Taylor Among Top RBs
While the Indianapolis Colts didn't end the 2024 campaign as fans would have hoped, the team still had a few players around the roster who shined through with some strong seasons.
One of those players who stood out among the crowd for the Colts was Jonathan Taylor, who despite only playing 14 games, made his presence felt as one of the best running backs the league has to offer.
And when you ask former NFL All-Pro running back Maurice Jones-Drew about his thoughts on the Colts running back, he also likes what he saw from him on the ground.
As the 2024 regular season wraps up, Jones-Drew laid out his rankings for the league's top running backs on NFL.com. Expected candidates like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry led the charge at first and second respectively. Yet, Taylor didn't fall too far behind, as he was slotted in just outside the top five, coming in at number six.
"Taylor had an up-and-down campaign-- very much in line with the Colts' season-- that ended on a high note with four straight 100-yard rushing performances, including 218 yards in a Week 16 win over Tennessee," Jones-Drew wrote. "His impressive ending to the 2024 campaign helped the veteran have his best season since 2021 when he was the NFL rushing champion. Shoot, Taylor eclipsed 1,400 yards despite missing three games. That's a successful individual season for the Pro Bowler; the next step is getting the Colts back to the playoffs."
Taylor started to catch fire at the season's end, leaving him to end the year on a high note despite the turbulence the Colts saw for their playoff hopes.
His year wasn't without some struggles, considering he had three games during the season in which he failed to eclipse over rushing 50 yards, also making the eyes of Colts fans roll with his infamous Week 15 goal line drop vs. the Denver Broncos.
Yet, even when factoring in those lapses, the play Taylor showcased in the Colts' backfield was ultimately a net positive. He had his most yards on the ground since his career-best 2021 season. And at just 25 years old, a ton of room still lies ahead for the 2025 season and beyond for him to keep building on a solid season showing.
Heading into what will be his sixth season in Indianapolis for 2025, perhaps Taylor can once again find his way to being considered a top five back in the NFL if he keeps this momentum up.
