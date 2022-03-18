Skip to main content

Report: Former Colts DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Signs with Bears

Former Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is reportedly signing with the Bears.

When former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus left to become the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, he brought some coaches with him, and now one of the Colts' defensive free agents is joining Chicago's new shot-caller.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is signing a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears.

Selected in the sixth round (No. 196) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, Muhammad stuck around for a year before being let go. He would ultimately find a place to develop his game in Indianapolis.

Muhammad was a quiet waiver-wire move by the Colts just before the 2018 regular season, and although he's always been a solid run defender, he has progressed as a pass rusher each year as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In five seasons with the Saints and Colts, Muhammad has started 25-of-68 games and made 128 tackles (22 for loss), 11.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 1 pass breakup, and 30 quarterback hits.

Although he turned in a career-high 6.0 sacks in 2021, the Colts are still in decent shape on the edges without Muhammad. They drafted Kwity Paye and Dayo Oeyingbo in the first two rounds of last year's draft, and they traded for Yannick Ngakoue this week.

What do you think about this move? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive back George Odum (30) reacts to a play against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium.
News

Report: Former Colts All-Pro Signs with 49ers

By Jake Arthur41 minutes ago
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) makes a call at the line of scrimmage during the second half of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
News

Matt Ryan’s Contract – Not As Bad As You Think for Colts

By Andrew Moore1 hour ago
Matt Ryan vs. Colts Jenna Watson Indianapolis Star via Imagn
News

Signs Point to Matt Ryan Exit, Will it be Colts?

By HH Staff6 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates with cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Where Colts Stand in Free Agency

By Andrew Moore18 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner pressures Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
News

What Baker Mayfield Trade Request Means for Colts

By Jake ArthurMar 17, 2022
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) is brought down by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Evaluating Colts' Roster After Busy Couple Days of Free Agency

By Jake ArthurMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17072603
News

Potential Starting Quarterback Has Had Discussions with the Colts

By Zach HicksMar 17, 2022
Rock Ya-Sin Yannick Ngakoue Trade
News

ESPN Grades Colts / Raiders Trade

By HH StaffMar 17, 2022