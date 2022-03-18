Former Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is reportedly signing with the Bears.

When former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus left to become the new head coach of the Chicago Bears, he brought some coaches with him, and now one of the Colts' defensive free agents is joining Chicago's new shot-caller.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is signing a two-year, $10 million contract with the Bears.

Selected in the sixth round (No. 196) of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, Muhammad stuck around for a year before being let go. He would ultimately find a place to develop his game in Indianapolis.

Muhammad was a quiet waiver-wire move by the Colts just before the 2018 regular season, and although he's always been a solid run defender, he has progressed as a pass rusher each year as well.

In five seasons with the Saints and Colts, Muhammad has started 25-of-68 games and made 128 tackles (22 for loss), 11.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 1 pass breakup, and 30 quarterback hits.

Although he turned in a career-high 6.0 sacks in 2021, the Colts are still in decent shape on the edges without Muhammad. They drafted Kwity Paye and Dayo Oeyingbo in the first two rounds of last year's draft, and they traded for Yannick Ngakoue this week.

