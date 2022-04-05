Former Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth has agreed to terms on a contract with the Chiefs.

A key member of the Indianapolis Colts' defensive line rotation is on the move as defensive Taylor Stallworth has agreed to terms on a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, per his agent Brett Tessler.

Stallworth has been an important part of the Colts' interior line for the last two years. The team had an interest in re-signing him but elected not to tender an offer to the restricted free agent, which seemed odd given the interest in retaining him.

The fifth-year tackle played in 32 games (two starts) with the Colts and totaled 28 tackles (5 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup, and 13 quarterback hits. That includes career highs in sacks (3.0) and tackles for loss in 2021 (4).

In 50 career games with the Colts and New Orleans Saints (2018-19), Stallworth has totaled 44 tackles (6 for loss), 4.5 sacks, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 pass breakup, and 14 quarterback hits.

Now without Stallworth, the Colts have DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, and R.J. McIntosh at defensive tackle. Tyquan Lewis, Day Odeyingbo, and Kameron Cline can also kick inside from their defensive end spots.

In other Colts free-agent notes on Tuesday, the team announced the signing of safety Armani Watts.

