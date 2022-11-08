Skip to main content

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Firing Frank Reich, Hiring Jeff Saturday

Andrew Moore and Drake Wally give their honest reactions to the shocking Colts' news of the day as Frank Reich was fired and Jeff Saturday was hired as the interim head coach.

It is never a dull day in the world of the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts began their whirlwind news day when the team announced they had fired head coach Frank Reich. After an embarrassing 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots that saw the Colts hit rock bottom, the writing was on the wall for the fifth-year head coach to be out the door.

However, no one expected what would happen next. The Colts and owner Jim Irsay announced they had hired Jeff Saturday as the Colts’ interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season. Talk about shocking.

Horseshoe Huddle is proud to announce the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast. Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Drake Wally serve as your experts on all things Colts. The guys will break down each Colts matchup throughout the rest of the season and give their reactions on any breaking news to come out of W 56th Street. Check out the latest episode below:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Monday night, Andrew and Drake dove into the latest from an insane day regarding the Colts. The guys look at why Reich was fired, if the move was expected, and if it is the right move for the Colts both now and in the future.

After analyzing the firing of Reich, Andrew and Drake try to make sense of the Saturday hire for this team. The guys give their instant reaction to the unprecedented move, reveal their reasons for why the hire was made, and what we can expect.

When digesting all of the coaching news from the day, it feels like yesterday’s game against the Patriots feels like forever ago. Andrew and Drake give their thoughts on the offensive and defensive performances from the game, as well as where they think the Colts go from here.

Make sure to subscribe to the Horseshoe Huddle YouTube channel and hit the bell so you are notified whenever Andrew and Drake go live. The Horseshoe Huddle Podcast is built for Colts fans to join in on the conversation and take in expert analysis regarding their favorite team. Join us live on the next episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

USATSI_19287183
News

Locked On Colts: Frank Reich Fired, NFL Shocked By Jeff Saturday Hire

By Jake Arthur
Jeff Saturday Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Name Shocking Interim Head Coach

By HH Staff
Frank Reich vs Commanders
News

Frank Reich Fired as Colts Head Coach

By Jake Arthur
Sam Ehlinger Sacked vs Patriots
News

Frank Reich: 'Offensively It Starts with Me'

By HH Staff
Indianapolis QB Sam Ehlinger gets sacked in the first half by Patriots Matthew Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley. The New England Patriots hosts the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium on Nov 6, 2020. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig]
News

Colts’ Offense Hits Rock Bottom in Loss vs. Patriots

By Andrew Moore
Nov 6, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) drops back to pass during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Reach New Low in Lopsided Loss to Patriots

By Jake Arthur
Matt Ryan to Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts
News

Colts, Patriots Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 9 Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Oct 30, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) drops back to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts' Sam Ehlinger Sought Out Stephon Gilmore in Prep for Patriots

By Jake Arthur