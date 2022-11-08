Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Firing Frank Reich, Hiring Jeff Saturday

It is never a dull day in the world of the Indianapolis Colts .

The Colts began their whirlwind news day when the team announced they had fired head coach Frank Reich . After an embarrassing 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots that saw the Colts hit rock bottom , the writing was on the wall for the fifth-year head coach to be out the door.

However, no one expected what would happen next. The Colts and owner Jim Irsay announced they had hired Jeff Saturday as the Colts’ interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season. Talk about shocking.

Horseshoe Huddle is proud to announce the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast. Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Drake Wally serve as your experts on all things Colts. The guys will break down each Colts matchup throughout the rest of the season and give their reactions on any breaking news to come out of W 56th Street. Check out the latest episode below:

On Monday night, Andrew and Drake dove into the latest from an insane day regarding the Colts. The guys look at why Reich was fired, if the move was expected, and if it is the right move for the Colts both now and in the future.

After analyzing the firing of Reich, Andrew and Drake try to make sense of the Saturday hire for this team. The guys give their instant reaction to the unprecedented move, reveal their reasons for why the hire was made, and what we can expect.

When digesting all of the coaching news from the day, it feels like yesterday’s game against the Patriots feels like forever ago. Andrew and Drake give their thoughts on the offensive and defensive performances from the game, as well as where they think the Colts go from here.

Make sure to subscribe to the Horseshoe Huddle YouTube channel and hit the bell so you are notified whenever Andrew and Drake go live. The Horseshoe Huddle Podcast is built for Colts fans to join in on the conversation and take in expert analysis regarding their favorite team. Join us live on the next episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.