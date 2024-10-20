Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Dolphins | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3) return to Lucas Oil Stadium for the first time in three weeks on Sunday as they host the Miami Dolphins (2-3). Both teams are looking for their second consecutive win and to continue working out of their early-season hole.
Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 7 at home against the Dolphins, with our roundtable of four analysts making it a clean sweep in favor of the hosts.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): Anthony Richardson’s return game against the Dolphins should be a good one. While Jonathan Taylor is missing from the lineup, Richardson should be able to replace him as a threat in the rushing game. As long as the Colts’ defense is able to make tackles and bring down Miami’s weapons, it should be a successful day.
Pick: Colts 31, Dolphins 17
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): All three of the Colts' victories this season have been by one score, but I think this is their first blowout win. Miami still has some awesome weapons on offense, which will give them some life, but there aren't many areas where they perform particularly well. They're dead last in the NFL in scoring at 12.0 points per game and are near the bottom of the league in red zone offense and defense. Offensively, they don't run or throw it well and struggle to move the sticks on third downs (and are even worse on fourth downs). Miami's defense isn't productive at getting to the quarterback or creating turnovers. Richardson won't be spotless but will continue to generate big plays for the offense.
Pick: Colts 27, Dolphins 13
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): As Richardson makes his return to the Colts offense, it is hard to predict which version of Richardson we will see. But with how the Colts have looked on their first drives recently, the young quarterback could get off to a hot start. Although Tua Tagovailoa is not playing, Tyreek Hill and Jaylon Waddle still pose a threat for the defense. Ultimately, Richardson will bring a dynamic nature back to the offense and the defense will hold their own for the Colts to get the victory.
Pick: Colts 24, Dolphins 17
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): Indy has a golden opportunity to get a home win against one of the worst offenses in the NFL. With Richardson returning, I think it helps Indy’s ground attack. Colts 23-16 to get to 4-3.
Pick: Colts 23, Dolphins 16
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.