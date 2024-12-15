Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts in Playoffs? | Predictions & Picks
The NFL playoffs don't technically begin for another four weeks, but for the Indianapolis Colts (6-7), this week is already do or die if they hope to make the postseason.
The Colts enter Sunday's matchup with the Denver Broncos (8-5) as the eighth seed in the AFC, while the Broncos sit in the seventh and final playoff spot. Losing to a Denver team who's already two games ahead in the standings with only three games to make it up makes the Colts' chances of getting to the playoffs all but insurmountable. The AFC South front-runner Houston Texans (8-5) also swept the Colts earlier in the year, and teams like the Baltimore Ravens (8-5) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) also hold advantages over Indy.
The good news for the Colts is that their final three opponents after the Broncos -- the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Jacksonville Jaguars -- are a combined 8-31, allowing for the slimmest chance of life if they lose to Denver.
Here's how the Horseshoe Huddle staff sees things unfolding for the Colts over the final four games of the NFL regular season, with our roundtable of six analysts feeling confident the Colts can largely take care of business, but with a critical hiccup ultimately costing the team.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): As much as I would love to see this team play in the postseason, it just might not be time yet. This final stretch feels like a great opportunity for a learning experience that Anthony Richardson can use to improve heading into next season. Consistency has been a missing factor throughout the year and it wouldn’t make sense for them to suddenly put together four winning performances.
Pick: 3-1, miss playoffs at 9-8
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): Okay, I'll be the outlier. Why not? I'm confident in the Colts' ability to do what they need to against the Titans, Giants, and Jags. The Broncos are obviously the toughest matchup, and while Denver isn't a juggernaut, they've made clear improvements throughout the season and are a legitimately good team. On paper, they are not a good matchup for the Colts, but Richardson's ability to escape sacks and find receivers downfield leads to the upset, allowing the Colts to sweep their final four games and get into the postseason.
Pick: 4-0, make playoffs at 10-7
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): I have the Colts at 9-8 to finish the season and just missing the playoffs. The Colts have shown some resiliency in recent weeks, and the final stretch is favorable, but the Broncos are a difficult matchup for this squad. With Indy’s inconsistencies on offense and recent defensive struggles, the Broncos appear to be too difficult of a matchup for the Colts to overcome. I think Indy will finish strong in the final three weeks to salvage a winning record and just miss the playoffs as the AFC's 8th seed.
Pick: 3-1, miss playoffs at 9-8
Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch): Looking ahead to the Colts' final four games of the year, the schedule falls well in their favor to make a late-season postseason push, as they rank 31st in the NFL for remaining strength of schedule (.306). Yet, their chances of getting to Wild Card Weekend truly depend on how things shake out during the first game returning from the bye against the Broncos-- the AFC's current 7-seed. I've got confidence Indianapolis can run the table in their last three contests of the year against weaker opponents, but going on the road in Mile High to beat a rested, red-hot Denver team and Sean Payton is a much tougher sell. I think the Colts show signs of life and finish the year right above .500 at 9-8 but narrowly miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive year.
Pick: 3-1, miss playoffs at 9-8
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The Colts’ schedule is very favorable over the final month of the season, with three of four games against teams with a 3-9 record or worse. Their toughest game comes next week against the Broncos in a matchup that could determine the seventh and final seed in the AFC. A Colts victory in Week 15 would mean if Indy wins out and the Broncos lose one more game, Shane Steichen’s squad would be in the playoffs. Unfortunately, I don’t think the Colts are well-rounded enough to be perfect over the final month, resulting in missing the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season.
Pick: 3-1, miss playoffs at 9-8
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): Indianapolis has a great chance to get to the playoffs if they rattle off the last four victories. However, they'll finish 9-8. Indy will likely beat the team that poses the biggest threat in the Broncos, but they will play down to their competition during this stretch. I expect it to be either the Titans or the Jaguars, so Indy will barely miss the playoffs in year two of Richardson.
Pick: 3-1, miss playoffs at 9-8
