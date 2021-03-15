Colts Among Betting Favorites for Several Top Remaining Free Agents
With the open negotiating period of NFL free agency having started and names already flying off the board, people are placing bets on who goes where next.
According to SportsBetting.AG, the Indianapolis Colts are among the betting favorites to land several of the top remaining free agents.
CB Richard Sherman
- Cleveland Browns +200
- Colts +300
This likely only happens if cornerback Xavier Rhodes leaves the Colts in free agency. Sherman is nearly 33 years old, so signing him would be way out of character for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who values youth and athleticism at the skill positions. Sherman has also dealt with injuries throughout two of his last four seasons.
WR Kenny Golladay
- New York Giants +150
- New York Jets +250
- Miami Dolphins +275
- Colts +400
The Colts are looking for playmakers in the passing game, but Golladay's market may price the Colts out of contention. Bringing in another high-level receiver likely depends on what happens with T.Y. Hilton. Still, they've likely been keeping tabs on the Detroit Lions playmaker. His former running mate Marvin Jones Jr. may be a more realistic option.
WR Corey Davis
- Baltimore Ravens +350
- Green Bay Packers +400
- Colts +425
The Colts are familiar with Davis after playing against him on seven occasions in his time in Nashville. He, too, will likely be expensive, but his size, physicality, and playmaking ability are perfect for the Colts.
ED Jadeveon Clowney
- Jets +250
- Ravens +350
- San Francisco 49ers +350
- Browns +500
- Colts +500
Clowney has never reached 10.0 sacks in a season, hasn't hit 9.0 since 2018, and is commonly dealing with injuries. Unless his timeline and asking price are reasonable, the Colts will likely be looking for more productive pass rush help.
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Jets +225
- Las Vegas Raiders +250
- Arizona Cardinals +600
- Colts +600
Like Davis, Smith-Schuster is a physical receiver who can make big plays and pick up yards after the catch. His price will likely be comparable to Golladay and Davis.
WR Will Fuller V
- Packers +200
- Kansas City Chiefs +350
- Jets +400
- Philadelphia Eagles +500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600
- Giants +600
- New Orleans Saints +600
- Colts +700
Fuller landing in Indy seems like a long shot. He should command decent money as one of the league's most dangerous deep threats, but injuries have kept him from ever playing a full season. His season-high of 14 games came as a rookie back in 2016.
