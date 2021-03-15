Colts Among Betting Favorites for Several Top Remaining Free Agents

The Colts are listed among the betting favorites for many of the top remaining NFL free agents, according to SportsBetting.AG.

With the open negotiating period of NFL free agency having started and names already flying off the board, people are placing bets on who goes where next.

According to SportsBetting.AG, the Indianapolis Colts are among the betting favorites to land several of the top remaining free agents.

CB Richard Sherman

Cleveland Browns +200

Colts +300

This likely only happens if cornerback Xavier Rhodes leaves the Colts in free agency. Sherman is nearly 33 years old, so signing him would be way out of character for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, who values youth and athleticism at the skill positions. Sherman has also dealt with injuries throughout two of his last four seasons.

WR Kenny Golladay

New York Giants +150

New York Jets +250

Miami Dolphins +275

Colts +400

The Colts are looking for playmakers in the passing game, but Golladay's market may price the Colts out of contention. Bringing in another high-level receiver likely depends on what happens with T.Y. Hilton. Still, they've likely been keeping tabs on the Detroit Lions playmaker. His former running mate Marvin Jones Jr. may be a more realistic option.

WR Corey Davis

Baltimore Ravens +350

Green Bay Packers +400

Colts +425

The Colts are familiar with Davis after playing against him on seven occasions in his time in Nashville. He, too, will likely be expensive, but his size, physicality, and playmaking ability are perfect for the Colts.

ED Jadeveon Clowney

Jets +250

Ravens +350

San Francisco 49ers +350

Browns +500

Colts +500

Clowney has never reached 10.0 sacks in a season, hasn't hit 9.0 since 2018, and is commonly dealing with injuries. Unless his timeline and asking price are reasonable, the Colts will likely be looking for more productive pass rush help.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jets +225

Las Vegas Raiders +250

Arizona Cardinals +600

Colts +600

Like Davis, Smith-Schuster is a physical receiver who can make big plays and pick up yards after the catch. His price will likely be comparable to Golladay and Davis.

WR Will Fuller V

Packers +200

Kansas City Chiefs +350

Jets +400

Philadelphia Eagles +500

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +600

Giants +600

New Orleans Saints +600

Colts +700

Fuller landing in Indy seems like a long shot. He should command decent money as one of the league's most dangerous deep threats, but injuries have kept him from ever playing a full season. His season-high of 14 games came as a rookie back in 2016.

