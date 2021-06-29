Colts Announce Plan for Allowing Fans at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2021

Lucas Oil Stadium will be back at full capacity in 2021, as the Colts announced their home games have been cleared by the Marion County Public Health Department.

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that they have been cleared for full capacity during gamedays at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2021.

It's yet another hurdle that has been cleared following the restrictions that the COVID-19 pandemic put on the Colts and the sports world in 2020. Also announced Tuesday was a full-slate schedule for the Colts' return to Westfield, Ind. this July and August for training camp.

"The decision followed extensive consultation with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department (MCPHD), which this week approved full capacity games to begin the season," the Colts stated in a release. "As COVID-19 is still affecting the city and state, the club will continue to be vigilant about keeping fans safe and healthy, but most in-stadium protocols from last season will be relaxed or eliminated."

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Colts hosted a limited amount of fans during each home game in 2020, but nothing close to the 63,000 that are now permitted to be in attendance for the upcoming season.

If you weren't able to make it to a Colts home game at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2020, your chances just went up quite a bit for 2021.

If you didn't in 2020, will you now make an attempt to go to a Colts home game at Lucas Oil Stadium this season? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.