Colts' Edge Rusher Among Top Ranked NFL Free Agents
The Indianapolis Colts have a free agency ahead of them with a few important names set to hit the market.
Among those names is Dayo Odeyingbo. The Colts' 25-year-old edge rusher will hit the open market for the first time in his career this offseason, and after four years with the franchise, the pressing decision will have to be made on his future with Indianapolis, and whether he could be a long-term fit.
And when stacking up Odeyingbo's status across the league, he'll likely be one of the best edge rushers money can afford on the open market this offseason.
In FOX Sports' latest ranking to stack up the NFL's top free-agent edge rushers, Odeyingbo emerged at number five.
"Odeyingbo, 25, is a name you might not know. He had eight sacks in a rotational role in 2023, then only three as a starter in 2024. He has four forced fumbles in the past two years, and is disruptive enough that he'll be well-paid on this new deal, likely at $15 million a year or more."
Odeyingbo comes in on the list behind big names like Chase Young, Haason Reddick, and Josh Sweat as one of the best pass rushers on the market.
Last season, the Colts' edge rusher posted 31 total tackles and three sacks on 14 starts. While those numbers don't jump off the page, he's a young, physical force who could add some considerable talent to many defensive lines across the league.
The Colts have remained diligent in adding talent on their defensive lines in recent drafts, bringing in guys like Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu to help round out the edge, but the re-signing of Odeyingbo would still be a massive move for Indianapolis this offseason.
The price tag could be a bit steep as one of the top-ranked guys on the market, but as a young building block on the front seven, he could still remain valuable to bring back on a multi-year deal.
As we move through the coming months, keep an eye on Odeyingbo as a critical component in the Colts' offseason puzzle.
