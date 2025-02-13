Colts Predicted to Add Major Reinforcement in NFL Draft
Looking ahead to this year's 2025 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts are in an interesting position.
Following an underwhelming 8-9 season, the Colts have many needs they could address. It's a roster having some holes to fill offensively and defensively, and especially when picking in such an unpredictable class, it leaves Indianapolis and their front office flexible to go in several directions.
And with any draft season comes both interesting and wild predictions across the NFL world. In FOX Sports' latest draft projections, the Colts go with an approach that might be necessary, but not quite one that jumps off the page –– selecting an offensive lineman.
In analyst Joel Klatt's mock draft following the Super Bowl, he foresees the Colts looking towards fortifying their offensive line by selecting Missouri interior lineman Armand Membou.
"The Colts need to reinforce the offensive line to support Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor," Klatt said. "I think they can have a Ravens-like style of team where their quarterback and running back can hurt opponents on the ground. Adding talent to the offensive line would help the Colts be able to play that way. Membou, who played tackle at Missouri, can play guard at the next level."
For the Colts' initial draft outlook, many have predicted Indianapolis look at other spots on the roster. Tight end has been a popular pick, cornerback or safety has been in play, and even adding another receiver in the mix has been a popular option.
When it comes to predictions of first-round offensive linemen heading to the Colts, they've been scarce. But, it's a decision that could ultimately help Indianapolis lean into their run game, and potentially assist Anthony Richardson in making that coveted year three jump.
A selection of Membou could allow the Colts to bring in a flexible option on the front lines, one who could transition to either guard or tackle. He's listed at 6-foot-3, 314 pounds, and could be a worthwhile addition to help maximize the efficiency of this offensive unit in 2025.
If a potential blue-chip option like Tyler Warren or Malachi Starks were on the board to help the Colts add an elite talent to a position of need, it could be hard to pass on either to pick up an offensive lineman. Yet, we saw just how important offensive line and protection can be in big games like the Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs.
Addressing the trenches isn't the most popular pick, but those players just might be the difference between winning and losing games. Time will tell if the Colts seem to prioritize that aspect of the offense early in this year's draft.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.