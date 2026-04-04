Colts Hosted DT Who Turned Heads With Insane Strength

The Indianapolis Colts continue to do their homework on defensive line talent ahead of next month's NFL draft, and one recent meeting stands out thanks to a jaw-dropping display of strength at his pro day.

According to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the Colts are one of six teams that have met with Duke defensive tackle Josiah Green. The Indianapolis native transferred to Duke in December 2024 and played one season with the Blue Devils before declaring for the draft.

Duke @DukeFOOTBALL defensive tackle Josiah Green set school record with 36 bench reps, would have ranked second overall for all players at #NFLCombine

Met with #Eagles #Bears #Colts #Steelers #Raiders #Packers

Had1.65 10-yard split, 7.43 three cone, 4.43 shuttle would have ranked… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 3, 2026

Green broke the school's bench press record at his pro day, pushing 225 pounds for a whopping 36 reps. That number would have ranked second among all players at February's combine. For context, anything above 30 reps is typically considered elite for linemen; pushing into the mid-30s places a prospect in rare territory.

Aside from the bench press, Green posted a 7.43s three-cone drill and 4.43s 20-yard shuttle, both of which would have ranked first among all defensive tackles at the combine. His 34-inch vertical leap and 9-foot-6-inch broad jump would have ranked second.

Colts Continue to Focus on Defensive Line Depth

The Colts have several moves to address the defensive interior this offseason. The team brought in Colby Wooden from the Green Bay Packers through trade, and they signed veterans Jerry Tillery and Derrick Nnadi.

Those three will join DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Adetomiwa Adebawore as the go-to guys for Lou Anarumo's defense. Buckner and Stewart are both entering the final years of their career, with Buckner sparking retirement concerns after being placed on injured reserve twice over the past two years.

If drafted by Indy, Green would join a loaded defensive tackle room. At 5-foot-11, it would be interesting to see if Anarumo tried to use Green on the outside as an edge rusher.

In 2025, Green recorded 37 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, and three passes defended. Those are decent numbers for a smaller defensive tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, Green recorded the second-most quick pressures among draft-eligible defensive tackles.

Duke DT Josiah Green had a nice Pro Day showcase!



His shuttle (4.43), 10-yard split (1.65), & 3-cone (7.43) would've ranked 1st among DTs at the Combine. 34" vert + 9'6" broad would've ranked 2nd.



Posted a program-record 36 bench press reps. 2nd in quick pressures among… pic.twitter.com/F1UE7o4S4c — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 2, 2026

Although the Colts have a loaded interior for 2026, most of their guys are on expiring contracts. There's never a better time to plan for the future than right now, and that's been one of Chris Ballard's philosophies as a general manager.

Given the Colts' desperate need for edge and linebacker help, it wouldn't make a ton of sense to waste draft capital on a position that has already been addressed. Still, the value of interior pressure cannot be understated, especially in today's game. If you can collapse the pocket early, it completely disrupts the rhythm of opposing quarterbacks.

Green is also on the radar of the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Considering how much interest he's received, it wouldn't be shocking to see him off the board in the middle of Day 3.

Green makes up for his size with elite strength. We'll see how well that translates to the NFL in the coming months.