Carson Wentz Ready to Build Chemistry With Teammates This Offseason

One of the most important aspects of an NFL offense is chemistry.

Chemistry is essential if there is any hope of having a successful offense. This is especially true between the quarterback and pass catchers. Timing, communication, and feel for one another are all impacted by the chemistry between the QB and his weapons.

For teams that have a new starting quarterback, it is crucial to build chemistry early so the offense can get off to a fast start. This is the position the Indianapolis Colts are in, as new quarterback Carson Wentz tries to learn his new teammates and build a strong connection with them.

Building chemistry takes time, and unless you are Andrew Luck and T.Y. Hilton, it normally does not develop overnight. With not having much practice time before training camp, it can be tough to get much of that chemistry built beforehand. Luckily, Wentz and the rest of the Colts’ pass catchers have a plan to expedite that.

“Not 100% sure of the details yet, but we’ll get together here maybe even in June, and then probably in July as well,” Wentz told the media before the end of OTAs. “I’ve done that in the past in Philly as well. It’s just a great time to not just get the physical work on the field, but to get together and bond outside of football and just really build relationships and get to know guys. “I look forward to that every summer. I look forward to doing that again once or twice this summer as well.”

Wentz has been working on establishing that chemistry with his new pass catchers since he was traded to the Colts back in February.

Before OTAs began, Wentz traveled out to southern California to work out with young wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Dezmon Patmon. He had throwing sessions with Hilton, fellow receiver Zach Pascal, and tight end Jack Doyle in Indianapolis. Wentz even stayed an extra week at the Colts' facility after OTAs with Pittman and wide receiver Parris Campbell as they continued to get work in.

The more work that Wentz and his new receivers can get in with one another before training camp, the better. This begs the question, what exactly will these get-togethers with the Colts offense look like?

Obviously, there is the on-field work. This will include establishing timing with one another, finding out each other’s tendencies on the field, and figuring out what everyone’s likes and dislikes are in regards to running routes and ball placement on certain throws. They may even run certain route concepts that are featured within the Colts offense to get a better feel of one another as well.

While their work towards developing chemistry and trust on the field is certainly imperative, creating tight bonds and close relationships off the field is just as important.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

“Just getting to know guys is always a big part of the comradery and chemistry in the locker room,” Wentz said. “And not just the surface level ‘Hey how ya doin’? Doin’ great,’ but just trying to understand who they are as people. Family, wife, kids, all of those things that we can just really bond and connect on a different level because then when we’re out there on Sundays, we have a deeper relationship and we just really trust each other and love each other that much more.”

Wentz mentioned this past week to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that when the Colts offense convenes in July, Wentz will host them at his offseason home in the Houston area. It’s a central area for everyone to get together, and it will be very hot as the guys work to acclimated for the hot days of training camp. They’ll also play Topgolf, hang out, and start building those relationships off the field.

It has been mentioned ad nauseam that Wentz needs to capitalize on his fresh start with the Colts and make the most of the opportunity that has been given to him. While anonymous rumors were coming out of Philly that Wentz did not connect well with teammates, this certainly does not seem to be the case in Indy.

Have thoughts on the work Carson Wentz is putting in with his new team? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know your thoughts!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.