Colts Top Draft Needs and Targets per ESPN

ESPN identifies the top needs for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the NFL Draft and identifies two-top targets.

The Indianapolis Colts are a team without many significant holes in the roster. So it came as no surprise when ESPN recently identified left tackle and wide receiver as the two biggest needs for the Colts heading into the NFL Draft on April 28th.

Which position is a bigger need is up for debate, and ESPN feels the answer is left tackle and offers a pair of targets.



"With Matt Ryan now at quarterback, left tackle becomes a gigantic need after a patchwork year from veteran Eric Fisher in 2021. At pick No. 42, the best options could be Bernhard Raimann (Central Michigan) or Nicholas Petit-Frere (Ohio State) as day one starters." - Matt Miller, ESPN

Raimann is currently ranked the No. 5 offensive tackle on ESPN's board and No. 43 overall. He's a relative newcomer to the position having entered Central Michigan as a tight end. The Steinbrunn, Austria native measured 6'6 and 303 pound with a 5.05 40-yard dash and an impressive 4.49 short shuttle at the NFL Combine.

Nicholas Petit-Frere might be a bit of a reach at No. 42. ESPN currently has him ranked as the No. 9 offensive tackle and No. 82 prospect overall. His NFL Combine numbers were less than stellar at 6'5 and 316 pounds with a 24.5" vertical leap compared to Raimann's 30.5.

Petit-Frere might be a better selection when the Colts pick again at No. 73, but ESPN is assuming Indianapolis fills its biggest need with its first pick in the draft while addressing its second-biggest need at No. 73.

"Wide receiver has to be an early focus with Michael Pittman Jr. the only long-term starter on the roster currently. Adding a receiver in Round 3 is a smart target -- Alec Pierce (Cincinnati) would be a great value add at No. 73." - Miller

Pierce would be a steal early in the third round. The former Bearcat has 884 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior, and he had a terrific NFL Combine performance.

Pierce measured 6'3 and 211 pounds with a 4.41 40-yard dash and an incredible 40.5 inch vertical jump. His agility numbers were excellent as well with a 7.13 3-Cone and 4.28 20-yard shuttle.

The NFL Draft Class of 2022 is deep in the trenches and at wide receiver. Despite not having a first-round pick, the Colts should be able to identify players at No. 42 and No. 73 who could come in and help right away.

Raimann and Pierce would be an excellent start.